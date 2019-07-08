Michael Cunningham
July 20, 1955 - June 28, 2019
Mike Cunningham was born in Topeka, Kansas and passed away from cancer surrounded by loved ones in Illinois Valley, OR. Mike enjoyed his family and friends, also loved camping, playing golf, hiking, fishing and gold panning. Mike grew up in a military family that settled in Atwater, CA. He retired from Sensient Technologies after 40 years with the company, and relocated to the Illinois Valley in Oregon to play golf.
He was preceded in death by his son, Michael K. Cunningham, siblings - Joanne (Ken) Freer and Connie McLain, and parents, Howard and Katherine Cunningham. He is survived by his wife Kathy Cunningham, daughter Mary (Stan) Ford, and siblings -Pat (Bonnie) Cunningham, Mary (Doug) Cunningham, Colleen (Barry) Chorum, Chuck (Troy) Cunningham, Donna (David) Blodgett, and numerous nieces and nephews, including Scott Jennings and Matt Gilliken. He leaves behind his two best friends Randy Hansen and Nate Pierce.
He will be forever in our hearts and greatly missed.
www.cvobituaries.com
Published in Merced Sun Star on July 8, 2019