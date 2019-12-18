Guest Book View Sign Service Information Palm Memorial - Worden Chapel 140 South 6th Street Chowchilla , CA 93610 (559)-665-3012 Service 11:00 AM El Nido Missionary Baptist Church Send Flowers Obituary

Michael De Vries

OCT 29, 1992 - DEC 10, 2019

Michael Steven De Vries, 27, was born on October 29, 1992 in Merced, California to Brad De Vries and Javon Blurton. He went to be with his Lord and Savior on December 10, 2019 at home with family, from major heart problems.

He attended Merced High School, Happy Valley High School (TN) and graduated from Atwater High School in 2011. At Merced JC College he took welding classes. He grew up playing sports from a very young age, which included baseball, soccer, basketball, football, softball. He loved to go bowling with is dad, step-dad, grandfather and uncles. He enjoyed going hunting and fishing with his stepdad and friends any chance he got. He also had a passion for welding.

Michael is survived by his mother Javon Blurton and Stepdad, Mike, Chowchilla his sisters: Amanda, and Tiffany, brothers: Kaden and Paul, his paternal grandparents Pete & Louise De Vries, many uncles, aunts, cousins and friends.

He is preceded in death by his father Brad, maternal grandparents Jack and Barbara Hollon, paternal grandmother Evelyn, an uncle from Utah, and one of his best friends Daniel Henning.

Services will be held at 11:00am on Saturday December 21, 2019 at the El Nido Missionary Baptist Church. Services under the direction of Palm Memorial Worden Chapel in Chowchilla, Ca.

