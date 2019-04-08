Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Michael D. Girard

April 11, 1945 - February 13, 2019

On the evening of February 13, 2019, Michael received an unexpected collect call from God. Because Michael so loved his God, as was so devoted to his faith, he accepted the charges. But, God in turn reversed the charges and collected Michael and took him home. May God grant Michael his eternal rest and peace and free him from all his pain and suffering he had in his final days.

Michael was a very caring, loving person who would give you the shirt off his back. At times he was shy, but once he got to know you, he would talk your ears off. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

Michael was born on April 11, 1945 in Dunsmuir, California to MSG Marcel F. Girard, USA, Ret. and Marilouise (Drouillard) Girard. Due to Michaels mother's second marriage, they moved to Monterey, California where he attended elementary, junior high and finally graduated with the Class of 1963 at the Monterey Union High School.

Prior to Michael's graduation from high school, he enlisted in the

In the late 1970's, Michael would once again return to active military service with the United States

Michael was a very devoted Lutheran, he loved his God and cherished his faith! Michael was French Canadian and a registered, half-blooded Native American of the Lakota Nation (Oglala Sioux) from the Pine Ridge, South Dakota.

Michael is preceded in death by his father Marcel Girard, his first step father Harry W. Landis Sr., his second stepfather Joseph Feusi and finally his mother, Marilouise Feusi in November 3, 2018. Michael is survived by his loving wife of fifty-one years, Carol Lee (Robinson) Girard of Merced, California, son SSG Steven C. Girard, USA, Ret. (Dawn Marie) of Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, daughter Dori Ann (Mark) Horne of Mesquite, Texas and Cynthia Kobzeff of Chowchilla, California.

A Celebration of Life for Michael will be held on April 11, 2019 at 11:00 (Mike's 74th Birthday) at the Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church, 1455 E. Yosemite Ave., Merced, Ca. Reception following the services at church.

www.cvobituaries.com



Michael D. GirardApril 11, 1945 - February 13, 2019On the evening of February 13, 2019, Michael received an unexpected collect call from God. Because Michael so loved his God, as was so devoted to his faith, he accepted the charges. But, God in turn reversed the charges and collected Michael and took him home. May God grant Michael his eternal rest and peace and free him from all his pain and suffering he had in his final days.Michael was a very caring, loving person who would give you the shirt off his back. At times he was shy, but once he got to know you, he would talk your ears off. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him.Michael was born on April 11, 1945 in Dunsmuir, California to MSG Marcel F. Girard, USA, Ret. and Marilouise (Drouillard) Girard. Due to Michaels mother's second marriage, they moved to Monterey, California where he attended elementary, junior high and finally graduated with the Class of 1963 at the Monterey Union High School.Prior to Michael's graduation from high school, he enlisted in the United States Navy (Marine Corps). He completed a twenty-six month tour of duty while in the Republic of Veitnam with both the 1st and 3rd Marine Divisions, (Fleet Marine Force) in the Pacific, from August 1664 to November 1966, where he was awarded the Bronze Star Medal with Valor. He was also awarded The Purple Heart Medal Award and the Vietnamese Gallantry Cross w/Palm for actions against the enemy while serving in the Republic of Vietnam (1966). Upon his return to the United States, Michael went to work with the Pacific Grove Police Department and after a couple of years there, he applied to the California Highway Patrol Academy and was accepted and there he served with the C.H.P. for sixteen years.In the late 1970's, Michael would once again return to active military service with the United States Army and served at various installations in the States and overseas. He retired from active duty in the late 1990's with the rank of SFC (E-7) after thirty-two years of military service. After his military career, Michael went back to work into Law Enforcement once again. He worked for the Merced County Sheriff's Department for a while, then he went to work for the Merced County District Attorney's office, where he would eventually retire from the early 2000's.Michael was a very devoted Lutheran, he loved his God and cherished his faith! Michael was French Canadian and a registered, half-blooded Native American of the Lakota Nation (Oglala Sioux) from the Pine Ridge, South Dakota.Michael is preceded in death by his father Marcel Girard, his first step father Harry W. Landis Sr., his second stepfather Joseph Feusi and finally his mother, Marilouise Feusi in November 3, 2018. Michael is survived by his loving wife of fifty-one years, Carol Lee (Robinson) Girard of Merced, California, son SSG Steven C. Girard, USA, Ret. (Dawn Marie) of Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, daughter Dori Ann (Mark) Horne of Mesquite, Texas and Cynthia Kobzeff of Chowchilla, California.A Celebration of Life for Michael will be held on April 11, 2019 at 11:00 (Mike's 74th Birthday) at the Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church, 1455 E. Yosemite Ave., Merced, Ca. Reception following the services at church. Published in Merced Sun Star on Apr. 8, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Bronze Star Purple Heart U.S. Army U.S. Marines Return to today's Obituaries for Merced Sun Star Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close