Michael Henry Adams

February l8, 1942 ~ February 9, 2020

Born and raised in Merced, CA, Mike lived there until attending Fresno State University. He then moved to Orange County in 1968 to start a job working with the city of Garden Grove, where he stayed until he retired in 2006. He met and married Marlene Ann Aspling after meeting her while attending the Evangelical Free Church in Orange in 1973.

He is the beloved father to Christopher Michael (b 1968) and Julie Ann (b 1978). After 31 years of marriage, Marlene lost her brave battle with cancer. He later found love again with Mary Ann Wassenaar, marrying her in 2009. They remained happily married until his untimely passing. He will be remembered for all of the service to Garden Grove, including working with the recreation department, the senior center, and the department of public works. In addition, he was an avid sports fan, particularly basketball and watching football. He directed this passion to coaching football for Garden Grove and faithfully volunteering at the Track and Field events at Buena Park High School. Of all his activities, he was most proud of the service he could give to Evangelical Free Church of Orange (later renamed Taft Avenue Community Church) He was a beloved usher and even briefly took over Marlene's flower arranging for the church.

Among his most cherished memories, he enjoyed going to the concerts with his wives and daughter, particularly the performances of Celtic Woman as well as other events at the Orange County Performing Arts Center. Most of all he deeply loved his grandchildren, Nathan, Libbie, Casey, Calegh, and Cameron as well as becoming close to his son in law, Robert. He has left a remarkable impact on all who knew him and he will be missed dearly by more people than he could have possibly known.

