Michael JacobsFeb. 24, 1974 - Feb. 18, 2020Michael Jacobs was born Feb. 24th 1974 at Castle AFB Atwater Ca.he was first born to Steve and Irma Jacobs, followed by his sister Laurie Michelle Jacobs 2 yrs later. He attended Merced High school. He lived in different cities, however most of his life in Merced and South Lake Tahoe. He became a medical assistant and worked for Barton hospital clinic in South Lake Tahoe. His love and enjoyment for cooking landed him a job as assistant Chef at Harvey's Casino in South Lake Tahoe. He coached sports and volunteered many other things. He was always there to lend a helping hand, most of all assisting seniors that needed his help. Through his experiences and challenges in life, he took pride in his work and found love and passion with his family, especially his children. He found great love for God. The last few months of his life he battled a courageous fight with Leukemia and went to be with the Lord on Feb. 18th 2020 surrounded by family.He is survived by his parents Steven Jacobs, Irma Jacobs, and Step Father Arthur Porras. His sister Laurie Jacobs and brother in law Jommy , Also survived by his 4 children, Michael Jr., Philip, Gavin and Sierra Jacobs; 2 granddaughters, Jade & Taylee Jacobs of Beaver Utah. Also his niece Jade, & nephews Jommy and Josh Smith of South Lake Tahoe. His Aunt Kathy (Al), of San Diego CA. and Aunt Pattie (Delvin) of Desmoines IA. And all his cousins. As well as his lifetime friends, Albert and Monique of Belgium Europe. He will be forever missed and in our thoughts and hearts by family and friends.The family would like to thank friends an family who have shown so much love and support at this most difficult time.Memorial service will be on Monday March 9th. 1:00 P.M. at APOSTOLIC TABERNACLE Church 2745 E. Hwy 140,Merced Ca. 95348, Immediately followed by luncheon at Gateway Gardens 560 West 18th. Corner of M St.

