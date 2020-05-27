Michael Fredrick Jones
NOV 11, 1946 - MAY 15, 2020
Michael Fredrick Jones, born November 11, 1946 in Merced, California passed away May 15, 2020 in Roseville, California where he was a resident for 54 years. He was a resident of Merced for 20 years.
Michael worked for UPS and FedEx as a delivery driver; he was the manager for American Glass Shop and also worked for the family business, Jones Painting and Glass in Merced. He attended OLM. He graduated from Merced High School and Merced Jr College. He was a Sergeant in the United States Army as a Weapons Specialist. He was also a member of the Elks Lodge 1240. Michael enjoyed following the San Francisco 49ers, Nascar and his yearly trips to Maui.
He is preceded in death by his parents George (Fred) and Norma Ann Jones and his first wife Bonnie Jones. He is survived by his companion and caretaker, Paula McCurnin of Roseville; his sons, David E., Kevin W. and Daniel P. McCurnin; his brothers, Ralph (Yvonne) and Bill (Connie); along with his nieces, Amber and Krystal.
Remembrances can be made in his name to your favorite charity. Due to Merced County Covid-19 regulations, there wil be no services.
Published in Merced Sun Star from May 27 to May 31, 2020.