Michael Mello
1950 - 2020
Michael G. Mello
September 9, 1950 – November 8, 2020
70, passed away at his home in Atwater. He was born in Merced, CA to the late Anthony J. and Elsie H. Mello, SR. He was preceded in death by a sister, Linda J. Mello; and a brother Anthony J. Mello, JR. Mike is survived by loving wife of 47 years Patricia; 3 sons Timothy Newman and wife Megan, Tyler Mello and wife Shelby, Trevor Mello and wife Jessica, and 7 grandchildren Jazmyne, Sierra, Keithan, Macayla, Kaden, Ashdon, and Layne; a sister Joann M. White; a brother Joseph J. Mello and wife Carol; a step brother John Bryant and 7 nieces and nephews. He was a very proud Husband, Father, Brother, Uncle, and Friend. He had enormous love for his family and cherished his friends. He touched many people during his lifetime and his spirt will continue to do so. A celebration of life will be scheduled for March of 2021 and will be announced through a memorium 2 weeks prior to the date. In lieu of customary remembrances the family requests that we all love one another as God has loved us.
Published in Merced Sun Star on Nov. 14, 2020.
