Michael J. Pascal"Mike"Dec 11, 1962 - May 28, 2020On May 28, 2020, Mike Pascal passed away peacefully at his home in Merced, California, at the age of 57. Mike was born in Baltimore, Maryland, and grew up in San Jose, California. After graduating from Silver Creek High School, he pursued his studies in the Automotive/Diesel industries and was later employed by Santa Clara Unified School District Transportation Department.Mike was introduced to the love of his life, Rebecca, in the summer of 1980. They were inseparable from that moment on and married in February of 1983. Together for 40 years and married for 37 years, they raised 4 children and were blessed with 5 grandchildren. Mike liked sharing history with his children. In his younger days, he enjoyed fishing, water skiing, photography, and antique shopping with his wife. Mike also enjoyed cooking for his family and was once a short order cook for a restaurant while advancing his education in Arizona. He liked to bake with his daughters Alyssa and Brittany. Mike was a great handyman and enjoyed building home projects for himself and the family.He has left behind a legacy for us to admire his craft. He loved to travel to historical places. Mike was so proud of his grandchildren. Although he was home bound, he found opportunities to play chess with his grandson, Nathan, and play ball from his hospital bed with Matthew and Joshua. He would watch movies and cartoons with them from his tablet, which brought him pleasure and a smile.Mike was preceded in death by his brother, Shawn Pascal. He is survived by his wife, Rebecca Pascal and his children: Jonathan Pascal (Candice), Brittany Pascal, Alyssa Chavez (Richard) and Aleczander Pascal (Laryssa). He is further survived by his grandchildren: Nathan Pascal, Matthew Pascal, Joshua Pascal, Tyler Pascal and Aria Chavez; and his parents, Michael Q. Pascal and Jolene A. Pascal.Mike was a kind-loving-hearted individual. His family and friends will miss his laughter, smiles and bear hugs greatly.