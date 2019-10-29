Michael T. Scott
January 31, 1950 - September 22, 2019
Mike Scott, 69 passed away September 22, 2019. He is preceded in death by his father, Robert Scott, and Mother Janet Correira.
He is survived by his children David Scott, Syndi Scott, and Matthew Scott. His seven grandchildren: Taylor Scott, Chase Scott, Maggie Scott, Scott Ballinger, Elee Ballinger, Emmett and Christian Scott and great grandson Theodore Scott.
He is also survived by his wife, Barbara, sisters Meredith Scott, Susan Johnson, and Kimberly Leonard as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held in Grass Valley, CA on April 18, 2020.
www.cvobituaries.com
Published in Merced Sun Star on Oct. 29, 2019