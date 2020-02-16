Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Michael V. Salvadori. View Sign Service Information Ivers & Alcorn Funeral Home - Merced 901 W. Main Street Merced , CA 95340 (209)-722-6201 Service 10:00 AM Saint Patrick's Church 671 E. Yosemite Ave. Merced , CA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Michael V. Salvadori

Dec. 2, 1935- Feb. 9 2020

On Sunday, February 9th, local Real Estate Broker, Michael Victor Salvadori "closed his last real estate transaction" just two days after spending his last day at his office, the former Century 21 Salvadori Realty.

Mike was a "local boy" born and raised at his family's dairy on Hwy 140 in the McSwain area. A proud Italian-American, Mike was born December 2, 1935 to

Michael and Carmella Salvadori. Mike attended local schools and graduated from Merced High School. Shortly after enrolling in Modesto Junior College, Mike made the decision to serve his country in the United States Army. Mike served honorably during the

One of 4 children, Mike was preceded in death by his brother Silvio Salvadori, sister Joanne Padilla, his sons Marc Salvadori and Paul Salvadori and several nieces and nephews. Mike was also preceded in death by his beloved wife Jeanne who passed away in 2016. Mike will be laid to rest on what would have been their 60th wedding anniversary this Thursday, the 20th. Mike loved his family and took great pride in providing for them.

Mike is survived by his son, Michael Salvadori and his wife Barbara, their daughters Michelle Trinca and Kelli Brown, his grandson Marc Salvadori, and 10 great grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister Gloria Brown and numerous nieces and nephews.

Mike will be mourned not only by his family but by innumerable friends, colleagues, business partners and community leaders. Mike will always be remembered for his selfless commitment to the community that he loved and supported with his time, talents and resources.

Mike supported so many local organizations through his business and in his personal life it is difficult to name them all. Mike could always be counted on to be a generous contributor to; The Merced County Association of Realtors, Merced County Food Bank, The Rescue Mission, The Boys and Girls Club, St. Patrick's, Church, UC Merced, Mercy Hospital and The Mercy Hospital Foundation, local high schools, FFA and 4H and numerous non-profits.

While Mike could always be counted on for generous financial support, he would most likely wish to be remembered for showing his support through his talent and great love of cooking! Seldom did Mike even need to be asked to put together his "crew" of volunteers to cook for hundreds of people. And if asked, he was always quick to say yes. Not only did Mike organize and cook countless dinners at the Itlo Lodge, Lake Yosemite, Merced County Fairgrounds, the Merced County Association of Realtors, and the homes and ranches of family and friends, he and Jeanne hosted countless events in their own home for their family, friends and the community.

Working alongside Mike at any event was always a lot more fun than work - even though he worked you hard! Mike's irrepressible humor, wit and mischievousness were almost as well-known as his culinary skills. If you have been blessed to enjoy a meal cooked by Mike you will wonder who could possibly take his place. If you have been blessed to share a meal cooked by Mike with Mike, you cannot count the loss. Mike loved to make sauce; his famous pasta sauce. And he loved to make a party out of making sauce with family and friends. After every batch made, he always said "it's the best sauce we ever made!" Mike loved good food, great wine and cigars…all of which he loved most when shared with his family and friends. Mike loved people.

Mike also loved the real estate industry and watching Merced County grow. However, Mike's first venture as a local businessman and entrepreneur was as the owner of Bi-Rite Liquor Store in Merced. While some of Mike's most humorous stories originated from his ownership of a liquor store, it was also during this time that Mike began to realize his connection and commitment to his community

Mike first obtained his real estate license in 1975 and started his career as a sales agent with Lou Gonella at Coldwell Banker Gonella Realty of Merced. In1978 Mike obtained his broker's license and opened Realty World Salvadori Realty. In 1980 Mike opened the doors of Century 21 Salvadori Realty.

While a successful broker and real estate developer for decades those who worked for Mike feel that what was most important to him was encouraging, supporting and helping those who worked alongside him. With his love, support and yes, humor, Mike saw to it that many young agents, new to the profession fulfilled their potential under his guidance. Mike's devotion extended not only to his agents but his entire office family.

Mike was extremely active in the community and served in leadership capacities for decades. He served as the President of the Merced County Association of Realtors in 1988, President of the Italian American Lodge in 1976, President of the Merced Boosters in 1991-1992, was active in Kiwani's and Kiddieland at Applegate Park, A Women's Place and served on numerous committees with the City and County of Merced.

Mike was humbled every time he was recognized and honored for his service and accomplishments. Mike was the recipient of numerous awards and proclamations from Century 21 for record setting success and customer service, from the Merced County Association of Realtors for his generous and unfailing support, the City of Merced, the Merced County Board of Supervisors, and various State Agencies recognizing his contributions to the community and the region.

Mike will be greatly missed but so fondly remembered by his family, friends, and the entire community. Services are being handled by Ivers and Alcorn. Services will be at Saint Patrick's Church, 671 E. Yosemite Ave., Merced, Thursday, February 20th at 10:00AM.

In lieu of flowers the family would appreciate donations to "Mercy Medical Center Merced Foundation" Mailing address 2740 M Street Merced, CA 95340, and their Federal Tax ID #77-0035928 or a .

