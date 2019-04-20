Michiko Dee Yoshida
July 20, 1920 - Mar 18, 2019
Michiko Dee Yoshida was born on July 20, 1920 to her parents Tsurukichi Itsuki and Shiye Oda, and passed away on March 18, 2019 at the age of 98 years young. On June 23, 1952, she married her loving husband Lester Koe Yoshida, in Sacramento at the age of 31. They were married for 55 years until his death in March 2007. Dee and Lester operated Les' Garden Center in Merced for many years helping to beautify the landscapes of many Merced residences and commercial business alike. She is preceded in death by her parents, also her husband, Lester. A special thank you goes out to all of her wonderful caregivers, as well as the helpful people of Hinds Hospice.
