Mike Ybarra (1926 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mike Ybarra.
Service Information
Whitton Family Funeral Service
740 W. 19th St.
Merced, CA
95340
(209)-384-1119
Rosary
Wednesday, Jun. 26, 2019
11:30 AM
St. Anthony's Catholic Church
Atwater, CA
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Jun. 26, 2019
12:00 PM
St. Anthony's Catholic Church
Atwater, CA
View Map
Interment
Following Services
Plainsburg Cemetery
Obituary
Send Flowers

Mike Villegas Ybarra
Jul 10, 1926 - Jun 21, 2019
Mike Villegas Ybarra was born July 10, 1926 in Sahuayo, Mexico and passed away in Merced on June 21, 2019.
Mike was a member of the Latin American Club of Le Grand and Planada #1975 and Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Planada. He enjoyed scratching lottery tickets, barbequing for family gatherings, and loved spoiling his grandchildren.
He was preceded by his wife, Maria Refugio Ybarra, parents Carlos and Carmen Ybarra, and 5 brothers. He is survived by his children: Celina Sapien (Bennie), Harold Ybarra (Cecilia), Yolanda Benavidez (Mike), Mike Ybarra (Aida), 12 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. He is further survived by his sisters Katie Mendoza, Mary Banaga, and Carmen Villegas; his brother, Manuel Ybarra, and many nieces, nephews, and friends.
Recitation of the Holy Rosary will be held on Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at 11:30 AM, followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 12:00 noon at St. Anthony's Catholic Church in Atwater. Interment will immediately follow the service at Plainsburg Cemetery.
www.cvobituaries.com
logo
Published in Merced Sun Star on June 26, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.