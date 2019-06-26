Mike Villegas Ybarra
Jul 10, 1926 - Jun 21, 2019
Mike Villegas Ybarra was born July 10, 1926 in Sahuayo, Mexico and passed away in Merced on June 21, 2019.
Mike was a member of the Latin American Club of Le Grand and Planada #1975 and Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Planada. He enjoyed scratching lottery tickets, barbequing for family gatherings, and loved spoiling his grandchildren.
He was preceded by his wife, Maria Refugio Ybarra, parents Carlos and Carmen Ybarra, and 5 brothers. He is survived by his children: Celina Sapien (Bennie), Harold Ybarra (Cecilia), Yolanda Benavidez (Mike), Mike Ybarra (Aida), 12 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. He is further survived by his sisters Katie Mendoza, Mary Banaga, and Carmen Villegas; his brother, Manuel Ybarra, and many nieces, nephews, and friends.
Recitation of the Holy Rosary will be held on Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at 11:30 AM, followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 12:00 noon at St. Anthony's Catholic Church in Atwater. Interment will immediately follow the service at Plainsburg Cemetery.
Published in Merced Sun Star on June 26, 2019