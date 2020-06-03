Mildred GallawayOctober 6,1922 - May 26, 2020Mildred GallawayOn May 26, 2020, Millie Gallaway got her wings and went to walk with the angels and join her husband Neill. She was 97 years old and was still determined to live life on her terms. She will be remembered as a loving Wife, Mother, Grandmother, Great Grandmother, Great-Great Grandmother and Friend.Mille was Born on October 6, 1922 to John & Anna Bettencourt, She is the 2nd of 5 children. She went to Delhi Elementary School and graduated from Livingston High School in 1941.This is where she met the love of her life and Married Neill Gallaway shortly after Graduation.When Millie's children were young, the phrase "stay-at-home-mom" didn't exist. It was usual for women to stay home with the children while their husbands worked. But even by the standards of the era, Millie was an exceptional wife and mother and worked along side her husband. She cared deeply for her family, She did this not out of obligation, but because of who she was. She was always the first to offer help or volunteer. This could be seen by the organizations and groups she loved so much.During the war she was very active as a Red Cross Volunteer and volunteered at Castle Air Force Base which she loved dearly. 50+ year member of the Order of Eastern Star Livingston Chapter #531 which she held many offices. Worthy Matron along side of Worthy Patron Neill Gallaway (1957), Deputy Grand Matron-District #26 (1974). Past President of Ladies of Oriental Shriners (1970) and a 60+ year member of Atwater United Methodist Church.For fun she enjoyed working in your yard, reading, puzzles, playing cards and Bunco with friends.Millie is survived by her Daughter Marylee Griffin, Son Doug Gallaway (Sharon), 5 Grandchildren - Kimberly Barcellos (Dennis), Curt Cappello (Kim), Dallas Mulvin (Allan), Jason Gallaway & Troy Gallaway (Kate), 10 Great Grandchildren and 4 Great-Great Grandchildren.Graveside services and will be held in Winton Cemetery District on Wednesday June 3, 2020 at 11:00 AM.