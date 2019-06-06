Guest Book View Sign Service Information Stratford Evans Merced Funeral Home 1490 B Street Merced , CA 95340 (209)-722-4191 Viewing 1:00 PM - 3:00 PM Stratford Evans Merced Funeral Home 1490 B Street Merced , CA 95340 View Map Memorial service 11:00 AM First Baptist Church 500 Buena Vista Drive Merced , CA View Map Send Flowers Obituary



November 27, 1927 – May 24, 2019

Mildred (Millie) Marie (Ewing) Hamilton, age 91, passed away peacefully on Friday, May 24, 2019, at La Sierra Care Center in Merced, California. Millie was born to Wallace and Mary Ewing on November 27, 1927 in Bristow, Oklahoma. She was the third of six children.

The Ewing family traveled from Oklahoma, settling for a period in Arizona, then moving to the Franklin area of Merced. Millie attended Franklin School and graduated from Merced High School with the Class of 1945. While working at Bank of America in Chowchilla, Mildred met her future husband, Miles Hamilton, a local farmer. Mildred and Miles were married for 68 years prior to Miles passing in 2015.

Mildred was active in First Baptist Church of Merced. She was Financial Secretary for many years, counting and recording the weekly offerings every Monday evening. Millie also served as a Deaconess, was active in Circle groups and supported many other activities within the Church. Mildred enjoyed traveling with Miles to Branson, Hawaii, Alaska, and various other locations throughout the Western States. In the earlier years, camping trips to Yosemite were annual events for the family. Millie also enjoyed working in her flower garden. Her yard was filled with beautiful color year around.

For 42 years, Mildred served as the Executive Secretary to the Bianchi Family and Bianchi and Sons' Tomato Plant. During her tenure, she became well known in the community and in the tomato industry. Millie and Miles, as well as the family enjoyed many benefits from the association with the Bianchi family and their generosity, including airplane rides, use of the house in Hawaii and Giants baseball games.

Mildred is survived by her sons and their families, Rod Hamilton and his wife Debi of Quincy, Tim Hamilton and his wife Janet of Turlock, Jeff Hamilton and his wife Sandi of Chowchilla, six grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren, with 2 more on the way! Verlaine Fragie of Aroura, Colorado is Millie's only surviving sibling. She is also survived by her sister-in-laws', Sherie Ewing, Bev Ewing, June Patrick, Marva Hamilton and Rosie Hamilton, as well as many nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Miles Hamilton; her son, Stephen Hamilton; her parents, Wallace and Mary Ewing; her sisters Hazel Tarrant and Wilma Alvord; her brothers, James and Robert Ewing.

The family extends a special thank you to the staff at La Sierra Care Center for all of the wonderful care and support that they have provided to Millie over the past 3 ½ years. We would also like to thank the office of Dr. James Reid for their care of Mom over the years.

Viewing will be Sunday, June 9, 2019, from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. at Stratford Evans Funeral Home, 1490 B Street, Merced, California.

Memorial Services will be Monday, June 10, 2019, at 11:00 a.m., at First Baptist Church, 500 Buena Vista Drive, Merced, California.

Burial will be Friday, June 14, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at San Joaquin National Cemetery, Santa Nella, California.

www.cvobituaries.com





MILDRED MARIE (EWING) HAMILTONNovember 27, 1927 – May 24, 2019Mildred (Millie) Marie (Ewing) Hamilton, age 91, passed away peacefully on Friday, May 24, 2019, at La Sierra Care Center in Merced, California. Millie was born to Wallace and Mary Ewing on November 27, 1927 in Bristow, Oklahoma. She was the third of six children.The Ewing family traveled from Oklahoma, settling for a period in Arizona, then moving to the Franklin area of Merced. Millie attended Franklin School and graduated from Merced High School with the Class of 1945. While working at Bank of America in Chowchilla, Mildred met her future husband, Miles Hamilton, a local farmer. Mildred and Miles were married for 68 years prior to Miles passing in 2015.Mildred was active in First Baptist Church of Merced. She was Financial Secretary for many years, counting and recording the weekly offerings every Monday evening. Millie also served as a Deaconess, was active in Circle groups and supported many other activities within the Church. Mildred enjoyed traveling with Miles to Branson, Hawaii, Alaska, and various other locations throughout the Western States. In the earlier years, camping trips to Yosemite were annual events for the family. Millie also enjoyed working in her flower garden. Her yard was filled with beautiful color year around.For 42 years, Mildred served as the Executive Secretary to the Bianchi Family and Bianchi and Sons' Tomato Plant. During her tenure, she became well known in the community and in the tomato industry. Millie and Miles, as well as the family enjoyed many benefits from the association with the Bianchi family and their generosity, including airplane rides, use of the house in Hawaii and Giants baseball games.Mildred is survived by her sons and their families, Rod Hamilton and his wife Debi of Quincy, Tim Hamilton and his wife Janet of Turlock, Jeff Hamilton and his wife Sandi of Chowchilla, six grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren, with 2 more on the way! Verlaine Fragie of Aroura, Colorado is Millie's only surviving sibling. She is also survived by her sister-in-laws', Sherie Ewing, Bev Ewing, June Patrick, Marva Hamilton and Rosie Hamilton, as well as many nieces and nephews.She is preceded in death by her husband, Miles Hamilton; her son, Stephen Hamilton; her parents, Wallace and Mary Ewing; her sisters Hazel Tarrant and Wilma Alvord; her brothers, James and Robert Ewing.The family extends a special thank you to the staff at La Sierra Care Center for all of the wonderful care and support that they have provided to Millie over the past 3 ½ years. We would also like to thank the office of Dr. James Reid for their care of Mom over the years.Viewing will be Sunday, June 9, 2019, from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. at Stratford Evans Funeral Home, 1490 B Street, Merced, California.Memorial Services will be Monday, June 10, 2019, at 11:00 a.m., at First Baptist Church, 500 Buena Vista Drive, Merced, California.Burial will be Friday, June 14, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at San Joaquin National Cemetery, Santa Nella, California. Published in Merced Sun Star from June 6 to June 8, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Merced Sun Star Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close