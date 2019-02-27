Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Mildred (Midge) Olive Crookham Riggs

Feb 10, 1915 - Feb 23, 2019

Mildred (Midge) Olive Crookham Riggs, wife of the late Kenneth Riggs, died February 23 at the age of 104 in her Merced home with family. Midge was born in Los Angeles in 1915 but was raised in Atwater, California. She was the last survivor of seven children born to Don and Bonnie Crookham. Midge was a 1933 graduate of Merced High School. She went to Modesto Junior College and then received her cosmetology license in San Francisco. In 1936 she was married to Kenneth Riggs. The couple lived in San Francisco until 1945 when they moved to Merced. Midge's greatest joy was helping to raise grandchildren (14), great grandchildren (26) and great great grandchildren (2). She travelled the world extensively with her husband and was active locally in the Hospital Assistance League. Midge was a member of Central Presbyterian Church. Her favorite pastime was playing bridge, which she gave up only when her eyesight failed her. Mildred is survived by her five children: Judith (Gary)



The family is grateful for the kindness of her personal care-givers, Comfort Keepers and Hinds Hospice who helped her in late life. A celebration of life will be held Saturday, March 2, 2019 at Central Presbyterian Church at 1 PM. In her honor, the family would appreciate contributions to the Ken and Midge Riggs Endowed Scholarship Fund c/o UC Merced.



1490 B Street

Merced , CA 95340

