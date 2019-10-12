Guest Book View Sign Service Information Stratford Evans Merced Funeral Home 1490 B Street Merced , CA 95340 (209)-722-4191 Send Flowers Obituary

Milward "Bill" William Roth

NOV 1, 1931 - SEP 14, 2019

Milward "Bill" Roth, 87, passed away peacefully at home on September 14, 2019. He is survived by his daughter Tammie Rugani (John) of Merced, grandchildren Mitchell Rugani (Vanessa) of Merced and Megan Rugani of Oakland; his great granddaughter Olivia, and son-in-law John Hinds (Debbie) of Berwick, Maine. He leaves behind his brother Ellis Roth of Paso Robles and sister Irene Garcia of Merced, together with numerous nephews and nieces. He was preceded in death by the love of his life, Dixie, (his wife of 53 years), and daughter Debbie Hinds.

Born and raised in Lockwood, California, to Fred and Alice Roth, he was the fifth of eleven children in a poor family during economic hardship. Bill learned to hunt at a very young age and with the help of his brothers was putting wild game on the family table at just 10 years old. He enlisted in the US Army, with hopes of seeing the world. As luck would have it, he would be stationed at Fort Hunter Liggett, literally in his own backyard. In 1955, he was temporarily transferred to Yucca Flat, Nevada, to assist in atomic bomb testing. He would discharge from military service in 1956 to pursue a career as a heavy equipment operator.

In 1955 he would meet the beautiful Dixie Rohr in King City, to marry just one year later. Along with their two daughters they would make Merced their new home in 1963.

He joined Operating Engineers Local 3 and worked for numerous contractors in multiple states during his career. Notable projects included Abiquiu Reservoir (New Mexico), Lake Nacimiento, the San Luis and Folsom Canals (California), and countless state highways. In the mid 1970's, he was given an opportunity to pave the road to Mecca in Saudi Arabia, an undertaking that spanned 10 years. During this time, he made lifelong friends and realized his dream of world travel by frequenting Greece, Germany and Thailand, among many other countries, often accompanied by his wife and/or daughters.

He officially retired in 1993 but being the workhorse that he was, that endeavor only lasted one year. He did not stop operating equipment until the sprightly age of 83, working for many local farmers and dairymen, paving roads and creating irrigation systems.

Bill was an avid hunter and fisherman. Well into his eighties, he would make a yearly pilgrimage to Colorado to hunt elk and to celebrate his birthday. On these trips he enjoyed the camaraderie of the time spent with his brothers, friends and nephews. He showed a great reverence for nature and his surroundings, always advocating to leave the land in the same condition in which you came upon it, and only taking what was necessary.

He was a devoted sports fan and loved his SF Giants and 49ers. He rarely missed a game and his family found it uncanny how he could recite the details of almost any game ever played.

Bill was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and friend. He touched many lives and will be remembered for his kindness, benevolent spirit and relentless sense of humor. His memory shall be cherished and honored for all he gave.

A celebration of life luncheon will be held at Five Ten Bistro in Merced on October 19, 2019 at 11:30am and at the Lockwood Community Center November 9th at 11:00am. Please join us for a time of remembrance.

