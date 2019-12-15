Guest Book View Sign Service Information Our Lady-Mercy/Saint Patrick's 671 E Yosemite Ave Merced, CA 95340 Rosary 9:30 AM St Patrick's Catholic Parish 671 E Yosemite Ave Merced , CA View Map Funeral Mass 10:00 AM St Patrick's Catholic Parish 671 E Yosemite Ave Merced , CA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Minnie Frances Chellico FragnitoSeptember 18, 1922-December 2, 2019Minnie left us peacefully while at home with her daughter Josi. She was born in Nashwauk, Minnesota, to Italian immigrants, Vincenzo Louis Celico and Josephine Luzzi. Minnie was number 6 of 9 children all who preceded her in death. She married the love of her life when she was 19 years of age. John James Fragnito "Plunky" while he was home on furlough between Army Air Corps mechanic schools in 1941. Minnie followed him to St Louis, where she worked as a waitress at the military base dining hall. When Plunky deployed to Normandy, France, Minnie stayed in Nashwauk and drove truck in the ore mines of Northern Minnesota, transporting ore samples to the labs. When Plunky returned they bought a Filling Station/Auto repair in Pengilly, MN. She was a housewife and mother of 4. They lived there until 1960 when they moved to Missoula, MT. They bought and ran a neighborhood store for years in Missoula. Later Minnie bought and ran the Missoula Airport Cafe. She was a fantastic Italian cook. She was a waitress at the Club Chateau and the Frontier Lounge in Missoula until she retired. Minnie was very adventurous; she went skydiving at the age of 72 &73 with her grandson Paul. She dance her heart out until she was 93 years of age with The Five Valley Accordion Association and the Montana Fiddlers Association. Minnie belonged to the Solo Stars Square dance club in Lolo, MT. She was very active in volunteering at the Missoula County voting booth. She was a member of the Red Hat Society since 1998. She was a member of Saint Frances Catholic Church in Missoula. Minnie was an avid Missoula Mall walker for years. She was famous for her Italian Easter Bread which she baked over 100 loaves each year on Good Friday for her family and friends. She created the best thick crust cheese Pizza (1950s) every Friday even before thick crust Pizza was commercialized. Minnie vacationed for over 20 years with her sister Angie in Hawaii for the month of February. While there she participated in the Senior Olympics and placed every time. Minnie lived in her 7 bedroom home by herself but rented rooms to college students. At Age 93 she sold her home and moved in with her son Joe until she moved to Merced, CA to live with her daughter, Josi, Dec 2018. Minnie continued with the Red Hat Society, joined the ICF (Italian Catholic Federation), American Legion Post 83 Auxiliary, the Le Grand Garden Club, and a faithful member of St Patrick's Catholic Parish, Merced, CA. She enjoyed social night at the Club Mercedes. Minnie looked forward to bingo at the Senior Center. She couldn't wait to go to the American Legion Post 83 to listen to karaoke and eat hamburgers on Friday night. Minnie was preceded in death by her husband Plunky and her son James Cosmo Fragnito from Missoula, MT. Minnie is survived by her daughter Mary Josephina Celico "Josi/ Hat Lady"Fragnito-Lira (Richard), son John James Fragnito Jr. (Gay), daughter-in-law Sherry Fragnito, son Joseph Daniel "Bee" Fragnito (Loraine), her grandson Paul Douglas Hall (Tiffani), John J Fragnito III, Shanna Fragnito Johnson (Bill), Frank Bradford Smith IV (Glendyl), Amelia Fragnito Keely (Jesse), James Cosmo Fragnito JR. seven great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. There will be a service for Minnie at St Patrick's Catholic Parish, 671 E Yosemite Ave, Merced, CA 95340 on Thursday, December 19, 2019. Rosary at 9:30 AM and Mass Service at 10:00 AM and a Celebration of Life after in the Parish Main Hall. It will be a smorgasbord (Minnie's favorite meal), Guests are invited to attend and if you want to drop off any food before the funeral the Hall doors will be open at 8 AM. Mama would love it if any of the ladies would wear a hat or if you are a Red Hatter, wear you attire to church. Donations can be made in Memory of Minnie Fragnito to: Catholic Charities, 149 N. Fulton St, Fresno, CA 93701-1607 Published in Merced Sun Star on Dec. 15, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Smith Return to Today's Obituaries for Merced Sun Star Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

