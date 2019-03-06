Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Minnie Frances Ivins. View Sign

MINNIE FRANCES IVINS

June 16, 1920 - February 18, 2019

Minnie Frances, Fran to her California friends, was born in the community of Bonita, Texas on a farm just south of Red River on June 16, 1920. She left her mortal body at the age of 98 and entered into the presence of her savior on February 18, 2019.

Minnie Frances was born to Albert Luther Morgan and Missy Ella Bilbrey Morgan, the seventh living child. Her childhood on the farm included plenty of good food, sunshine and fresh air. She worked outdoors in the cotton fields when old enough but found time to swim in the creek and go to church meetings by horse and wagon. In summer the family attended brush arbor revival meetings where they loved to sing.

When she was twelve years old a boy moved to the community who was tall dark and handsome. He was Walton James Ivins known as Pete and was sixteen years old. Minnie fell in love with him immediately and married him on her eighteenth birthday. Thus began a love story that lasted fifty-nine years until Pete's death in 1997.

In the early years of their marriage they lived on Board Tree Ranch, in Montague County, Tx., where they helped care for the goats and cattle. They had to ride by horseback to one of their parents' houses and ride with them by car into town to buy groceries and then pack the groceries back home on horseback. They had many exciting adventures in those days on the range. World War II came along and interrupted their pastoral life and Pete went to war. After the war they lived on another ranch near St. Jo, Texas for awhile then moved into the town of Nocona, Texas where in 1948 they had their only child, a daughter.

In the mid fifties the family moved to California and Minnie Frances worked as a seamstress for many years in Los Angeles County. In 1974 they moved to Snelling, California to be near their daughter and grandchildren. Many happy years were spent in Snelling enjoying the grandkids, raising a garden, tending horses and cattle again.

In 1983 Minnie Frances and Pete moved to their final home in Merced, California.

Minnie Frances was an amazing seamstress and made clothes for herself and others in the family. She made many beautiful quilts which she was happy to share. She loved her family and friends without reserve, had a beautiful singing voice and could make an outstanding pie. She was a member of the First Baptist Church in Merced. Church life and her faith in God was the center of her existence and she gave freely of herself to any who needed her.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 59 years Pete Ivins, her parents, five brothers and three sisters, her grandson Sean Moore, her great grandson Gabriel March.

She is survived by a sister, Dean Cox of Altus Oklahoma, a sister-in-law, Dorothy Holt of Olton, Texas, daughter and son-in-law, Peggy and Doug Tilley of Merced, granddaughters, Monique Hill (Loren) and Amber Johnson (Kevin) of Sacramento, nine great grandchildren, Joel, Jacob, Luke Moore, Sandy Snyder, Kale, Webb, Seth Johnson, June Frances and Jack Hill, many beloved nieces and nephews and countless friends.

A memorial service will be held March 13, 2019, 12:00 noon, at First Baptist Church, 500 Buena Vista Dr. Merced, Ca.

A private family service will be held at a later date at the San Joaquin Valley National Cemetery.

