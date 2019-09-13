Moana John LogoLogo
September 13, 1984 - January 3, 2018
My Dear Moe, Of all the precious gifts in life, however great or small to have you as my grandson was the greatest gift of all. Your memory is a keepsake from which I'll never part. Those memories and your picture in a frame is all I have to treasure. God took you to soon but I have you in my heart forever. With unconditional love.Happy birthday.
From Grandma,Julie,Andrew, and Dolores
Published in Merced Sun Star on Sept. 13, 2019