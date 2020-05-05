Monty Craig DavenportApr 25, 1943 - Apr 30, 2020Monty Davenport was born April 25, 1943 to Ralph and Ester Davenport, in Vallejo, California, and entered into his heavenly home on April 30, 2020.Monty was raised in Vallejo, California, attending local schools, graduating from Vallejo High School, and entering his apprenticeship/journeymanship as an electrician. He was a proud member of IBEW Local 180, receiving his 55-year union pin 3 years ago. He received his general contractor's license and then opened his own business, Davenport Electric until the 1980s. Monty then began his career at Foster Farms as an Electrical Supervisor. After 20 years at Foster Farms, he retired.Win or lose, he never lost faith in his favorite sports teams, the San Francisco 49ers and the San Francisco Giants, which were his teams forever. He was the happiest fishing, driving and showing off his Pink 51 Chevy truck, he called Pinky, at car shows in California and Nevada. He was also the best husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather anyone could ever ask for.Monty was preceded in death by his parents and his daughters Cathy Campbell and Molly Haines. He is survived by his wife, Renee Davenport, his four daughters: Deedee Campbell-Bennett, Cynthia Pruneda, Debbie Huerta, and Jennifer Brooks. He is further survived by his 10 grandchildren: Amanda Campbell, Heather Pruneda, Halie Pruneda, Kyle Haines, Kala Haines, Nick Huerta, Brett Huerta, Ava ??, Delanie and Grady Brooks, great grandson Tyler Silva, and great nephew Michael Roman.The family would like to thank Dr. Theresa Schill, nurse Brandi, and the staff of MFA for their exceptional care.Monty's gentle soul rests eternally in heaven as he smiles back down on his family with grace. Their loving memories of him will nourish his spirit forever.Monty will be laid to rest with a private committal service at Calvary Cemetery in Merced.