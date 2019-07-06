Mozell V. Farrell
Nov 29, 1935 - Jun 9, 2019
Mozell Farrell was born in Antlers, Oklahoma on November 29, 1935 and passed away in Merced, June 9, 2019, at the age of 83.
Mozell, along with her family moved to Southern California when she was 8 years old. She graduated high school in 1956 at Riverside School for the Deaf. She had a passion for education, loved animals; she had 8 dogs, 5 cats, and her beloved turtle. Mozell was charitable and faithfully supported nonprofits: Doris Day Animal League, The Humane Society, Chimp Champ, International Fund for Animal Welfare, PETA, The Fund for Animals, and Audubon. She was also named an honorary educator at St. Joseph's Indian School and received recognition from Veterans of Foreign Wars.
Mozell has lived in the Merced area for the past 60 years, working at Castle Air Force Base and 21 years at Farmers Insurance, retiring in April 1998.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Earl and Virginia Farrell and brother Loyd. She is survived by her cousins, Mia Fowler and Christina Torres of Merced.
Funeral Service for Ms. Farrell will be held on Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at New Hope Church, 2150 E. Cherry Street in Merced at 11:00 AM. She will be laid to rest with her parents and brother at Roosevelt Memorial Gardens in Gardena, CA, on Wednesday July 10, 2019 at 11:00 AM.
Published in Merced Sun Star on July 6, 2019