Muriel Dean Bower
Aug 18, 1924 - July 16, 2020
Muriel Dean Bower was born on August 18, 1924 in the small town of Granby, Missouri and passed away peacefully in Merced, California on July 16, 2020. Born Muriel Dean Green to her father Jonah Green and mother Viola Green (Harris), Muriel lived a truly blessed and long life. She now embarks on her next journey, reuniting again with her late husband, Ralph.
Ralph and Muriel knew each other earlier in life, but their paths did not cross again until the early 1960's. Their reconnection led Muriel moving from Joplin, Missouri to Gustine, California to marry Ralph in 1962. Ralph and Muriel then started their new chapter with Muriel making Gustine her home for the next 37 years. As a passion, they enjoyed raising foster children who learned the values of hard work and responsibilities of a farm. Muriel moved to Los Banos in 1999 where she continued to live in her home until she was 94. She cherished the dogs in her life, loved people and enjoyed all things social.
Muriel was preceded in death by her sister, Bernice M. Barnhart (Green), her parents, Viola and Jonah, and her husband Ralph. She will be loved and remembered by her two children, Robert Lee Bay of Joplin, Missouri and David Bower of Clovis, California. She is also survived by five grandchildren, including Eli Bower and Rori Bower, and many nieces and nephews.
In memory, a graveside memorial service will be held at Hills Ferry Cemetery, 1334 W Stur Rd, Newman, CA on Tuesday July 28th, 2020 at 10am. Due to coronavirus, there will be a celebration of Muriel's life at a future time. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to one of Mom's favorite organizations: People of the Cross Church, 120 Phillip Way, Chowchilla CA 93610, United Methodist Church, 1031 Iowa Ave., Los Banos CA 93635 or Gustine Historical Society www. gustinehistoricalsociety.org
