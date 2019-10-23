Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Myrna M. Narcisso. View Sign Service Information Whitehurst Funeral Chapels Inc 1840 S Center Ave Los Banos , CA 93635 (209)-826-4242 Rosary 10:00 AM St Joseph's Church 1621 Center Ave Los Banos , CA View Map Funeral Mass 10:30 AM St Joseph's Church 1621 Center Ave Los Banos , CA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Myrna M. Narcisso

May 24, 1939 - Oct 17, 2019

It is with great sadness that the family of Myrna M. Narcisso announces her passing in Los Banos on Thursday, October 17, 2019 after an extended illness at the age of 80.

Myrna was a native of Merced; she attended McSwain Elementary School and graduated from Merced Union High School. Myrna was a past president of the Native Daughters of the Golden West, Lomita's Parlor 255.

Myrna was predeceased by her parents, Clarence and Christina Volbrecht, sisters and brothers-in-law, Doris and Clarence Vineyard, Eleanor and John Lema, and Leonard DeGrendele, and her son, Robert Freitas.

Myrna will be lovingly remembered by her husband of 30 years, Joe, her sister Eloise DeGrendele, and her children and their spouses, John (Susan) Freitas, Joann (Chris) White, Janet (Dennis) Soares, Judy (Wayne) Newquist, Jacquie Freitas, and Jeff (Doug) Freitas-MacLeod. Myrna will also be fondly remembered by her 7 grandchildren Nicole (Clyde) Kendall, Jason (Sara) Freitas, Aryn (Mike) Howard, Keith Freitas, Dylan Soares, Christina Soares, and Justin Newquist, her 5 great-grandchildren, Kayden and Raygen Kendall, Ethan Freitas, and Connor and Taylor Howard, and her step-daughter Myshelle Narcisso and step-grandchildren, Mychaela and Maycee Narcisso.

A celebration of Myrna's life will start with The Recitation of the Holy Rosary on Friday, October 25, 2019 at 10 a.m. at St Joseph's Church, 1621 Center Ave, Los Banos, followed by the Funeral Mass at 10:30 a.m. Internment at the Los Banos Cemetery District. Services Entrusted to Whitehurst Funeral Chapel-Los Banos.

Remembrances may be made in her name to Bristol Hospice, 374 E. Yosemite Avenue, Suite 200, Merced, CA 95340.

www.cvobituaries.com



Myrna M. NarcissoMay 24, 1939 - Oct 17, 2019It is with great sadness that the family of Myrna M. Narcisso announces her passing in Los Banos on Thursday, October 17, 2019 after an extended illness at the age of 80.Myrna was a native of Merced; she attended McSwain Elementary School and graduated from Merced Union High School. Myrna was a past president of the Native Daughters of the Golden West, Lomita's Parlor 255.Myrna was predeceased by her parents, Clarence and Christina Volbrecht, sisters and brothers-in-law, Doris and Clarence Vineyard, Eleanor and John Lema, and Leonard DeGrendele, and her son, Robert Freitas.Myrna will be lovingly remembered by her husband of 30 years, Joe, her sister Eloise DeGrendele, and her children and their spouses, John (Susan) Freitas, Joann (Chris) White, Janet (Dennis) Soares, Judy (Wayne) Newquist, Jacquie Freitas, and Jeff (Doug) Freitas-MacLeod. Myrna will also be fondly remembered by her 7 grandchildren Nicole (Clyde) Kendall, Jason (Sara) Freitas, Aryn (Mike) Howard, Keith Freitas, Dylan Soares, Christina Soares, and Justin Newquist, her 5 great-grandchildren, Kayden and Raygen Kendall, Ethan Freitas, and Connor and Taylor Howard, and her step-daughter Myshelle Narcisso and step-grandchildren, Mychaela and Maycee Narcisso.A celebration of Myrna's life will start with The Recitation of the Holy Rosary on Friday, October 25, 2019 at 10 a.m. at St Joseph's Church, 1621 Center Ave, Los Banos, followed by the Funeral Mass at 10:30 a.m. Internment at the Los Banos Cemetery District. Services Entrusted to Whitehurst Funeral Chapel-Los Banos.Remembrances may be made in her name to Bristol Hospice, 374 E. Yosemite Avenue, Suite 200, Merced, CA 95340. Published in Merced Sun Star on Oct. 23, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Merced Sun Star Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close