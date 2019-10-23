Myrna M. Narcisso
May 24, 1939 - Oct 17, 2019
It is with great sadness that the family of Myrna M. Narcisso announces her passing in Los Banos on Thursday, October 17, 2019 after an extended illness at the age of 80.
Myrna was a native of Merced; she attended McSwain Elementary School and graduated from Merced Union High School. Myrna was a past president of the Native Daughters of the Golden West, Lomita's Parlor 255.
Myrna was predeceased by her parents, Clarence and Christina Volbrecht, sisters and brothers-in-law, Doris and Clarence Vineyard, Eleanor and John Lema, and Leonard DeGrendele, and her son, Robert Freitas.
Myrna will be lovingly remembered by her husband of 30 years, Joe, her sister Eloise DeGrendele, and her children and their spouses, John (Susan) Freitas, Joann (Chris) White, Janet (Dennis) Soares, Judy (Wayne) Newquist, Jacquie Freitas, and Jeff (Doug) Freitas-MacLeod. Myrna will also be fondly remembered by her 7 grandchildren Nicole (Clyde) Kendall, Jason (Sara) Freitas, Aryn (Mike) Howard, Keith Freitas, Dylan Soares, Christina Soares, and Justin Newquist, her 5 great-grandchildren, Kayden and Raygen Kendall, Ethan Freitas, and Connor and Taylor Howard, and her step-daughter Myshelle Narcisso and step-grandchildren, Mychaela and Maycee Narcisso.
A celebration of Myrna's life will start with The Recitation of the Holy Rosary on Friday, October 25, 2019 at 10 a.m. at St Joseph's Church, 1621 Center Ave, Los Banos, followed by the Funeral Mass at 10:30 a.m. Internment at the Los Banos Cemetery District. Services Entrusted to Whitehurst Funeral Chapel-Los Banos.
Remembrances may be made in her name to Bristol Hospice, 374 E. Yosemite Avenue, Suite 200, Merced, CA 95340.
www.cvobituaries.com
Published in Merced Sun Star on Oct. 23, 2019