Nada Catherine
Lubisich Pazin
March 21, 1934 - June 30, 2020
On June 30th, Nada Pazin, a loving wife, Mother, Grandmother, and very soon to be Great-Grandmother, left us and went to heaven at the age of 86, after a long, hard, gracefully, and heroic fight with cancer.
Born in Atwater, California to John and Catherine Lubisich. Nada attended grammar school and high school in Merced. Soon after graduating high school, she met the love of her life, John Pazin. They married in 1954 and had four children. Some may say, "five" children, as she was constantly keeping John "on course." Nada loved her family and after the birth of her first child, quit her job and devoted her life to raising her children and caring for her husband. Nada was a devout Catholic and drove her children daily to OLM School and raised her children to believe in God. She loved attending mass at all three Catholic churches, but her favorite was Sacred Heart. Nada was full of grace and so very talented in whatever she put her mind to. She was quite a seamstress and made many of her own clothes and many of her children's and grandchildren's clothes, from First Communion dresses to prom dresses. One of her many favorite things to do was to go to garage and estate sales. She turned her found treasures into amazing like new items...one of the very best DIY people we know.
She loved cooking and entertaining, as well as playing bridge. She was a wonderful hostess, and had the ability to decorate her home, graciously host a party at the drop of a hat and make it look seamless. She was always willing to open her home up for any occasion to hosting a bridge game, a surprise birthday party for her husband, or any family member, and a number of graduation parties. She did it with class and with a smile on her face. She would always say, "It was nothing, anytime."
A person who always prided herself at staying current with world affairs. One of our fondest memories was her gathering her entire family with husbands and wives in tow for her weekly Sunday night dinners. After spending the afternoon, busily preparing a sumptuous dish for dinner, she at the head of one side of the extended dining room dinner, and John at the other, she would "hold court" in discussing and sometimes debating current issues of the day. This was always accompanied by her favorite dinner wine and would be followed with a wonderful dessert.
Nada and John loved and were prideful of their Croatian heritage and were very proud of their ability to read, write and speak the native language. They made trips to Croatia to visit family who are still alive in their native land. Although their children never learned to speak the language fluently, their children were very familiar with Mom's daily sound bites in her native tongue. Among the many family trips, those included Downieville (Aunt Nellie), then on to Lake Tahoe with followup weekends to Lake McClure. All of these trips included the occasional drive to Fresno to visit family and friends, when Herndon Ave. was a two-lane Road lined with fig trees.
She volunteered at Mercy Hospital, was a member of the Hospital Assistance League, drove cancer patients to their appointments, and enjoyed participating in the annual Follies Fundraiser.
Nada was preceded in death by her parents and her youngest son, Brian. She is survived by her husband, John, of 64 years, son Mark, daughter Renee Garrett (Mark), son Richard (Leah), and 10 grandchildren.
She will be missed by all, but we as a family know she is in heaven with the Lord, her family and beloved son. We would like to thank Hinds Hospice, Father John Fluetsch, Dr. Teresita Enad, Dr. Merla Puray, and all the caregivers that so gently and lovingly cared for her over the last years of her life. In lieu of flowers, please donate to your favorite charity
Recitation of the Holy Rosary will be held on Friday, July 3, 2020 at 9:30 AM, followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 AM at Our Lady of Mercy Church. Nada will be laid to rest on Monday, July 6, 2020 at a private interment at Calvary Cemetery. www.cvobituaries.com