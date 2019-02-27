Obituary Guest Book View Sign



Oct 12, 1933 - Feb 21, 2019

Nada G. Bandoni, 85, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family at Mercy Medical Center in Merced on Thursday, February 21, 2019. She was born of the late Frank and Helen Avila on October 12, 1933 in San Jose, California.

Nada met and married Ralph Borelli in 1952 and moved to Los Banos, where she lived until 1984. She then remarried, to Ezio Bandoni of Merced and has resided in Merced since 1985. Nada loved to travel and was able to travel throughout Europe and the Hawaiian Islands. She adored her six grandchildren and nine great grandchildren.

Nada was a member of the Italian Catholic Federation in Merced, and Our Lady of Mt. Carmel in Los Banos.

Nada is preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Helen Avila, her husband of 31 years Ralph Borelli, and Ezio Bandoni.

She is survived by her children, Larry Borelli, Bridget Martinelli, Jeff Borelli and Bronson LoBue. Her sister Beverly Marcello and her six grandchildren, Larry Borelli II, Nathaniel Borelli, Natasha Crivelli, Giancarlo Martinelli, Marcello Martinelli and Amanda Roybal along with nine great grandchildren Larry Borelli III, Brokton Borelli, Angelina Borelli, Luke Borelli, Abriana Borelli, Rocco Borelli, Matteo Borelli, Drake Martinelli and Amorette Martinelli.

A visitation will be held on Thursday, February 28, 2018 at 8:30am at Whitehurst Funeral Chapel of Los Banos. The Recitation of the Holy Rosary at 9:30 am at St. Joseph's Catholic Church followed by The Funeral Mass at 10:00 am. Burial at the Los Banos Cemetery District. Services are entrusted to Whitehurst Funeral Chapel-Los Banos.

