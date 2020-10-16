1/1
Nadia Lee
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Nadia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Nadia L. Lee
Dec 5, 1933 - Oct 10, 2020
Nadia L. Lee was born on December 5, 1933 to Herbert and Dora June Crider at their home in Quitman, Arkansas and later moved to Atwater, CA in 1937.
Nadia served as Chair of Volunteers for the American Red Cross in San Bernardino, CA. She was an SMF worker during the first Desert Storm conflict in Iraq. Her training in disaster relief took her on many journeys to help victims in earthquakes, floods, and fires. She was very devoted to the American Red Cross and loved helping those in need.
Mrs. Lee was preceded by her son, Bernard L. Lee, daughter, Debra Van Gelder, her parents, Herbert and Dora June Crider, grandparents, Tolbert and Pernie Crider and Tolbert and Mary Young. She is survived by her spouse, Larry R. Lee, her children Lucille Stafford and Brian Lee, brother, Howard P. Crider (Alyce). She was also blessed with many nieces and nephews.
At Mrs. Lee's request, no services will be held as she plans to be rejoicing in heaven with the Lord as soon as she departs from this earth.
Mrs. Lee will be laid to rest in a private interment on Monday, October 19, 2020 at the San Joaquin Valley National Cemetery.
www.cvobituaries.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Merced Sun Star on Oct. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
19
Interment
San Joaquin Valley National Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Whitton Family Funeral Service
740 W. 19th St.
Merced, CA 95340
209-384-1119
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved