Nadia L. LeeDec 5, 1933 - Oct 10, 2020Nadia L. Lee was born on December 5, 1933 to Herbert and Dora June Crider at their home in Quitman, Arkansas and later moved to Atwater, CA in 1937.Nadia served as Chair of Volunteers for the American Red Cross in San Bernardino, CA. She was an SMF worker during the first Desert Storm conflict in Iraq. Her training in disaster relief took her on many journeys to help victims in earthquakes, floods, and fires. She was very devoted to the American Red Cross and loved helping those in need.Mrs. Lee was preceded by her son, Bernard L. Lee, daughter, Debra Van Gelder, her parents, Herbert and Dora June Crider, grandparents, Tolbert and Pernie Crider and Tolbert and Mary Young. She is survived by her spouse, Larry R. Lee, her children Lucille Stafford and Brian Lee, brother, Howard P. Crider (Alyce). She was also blessed with many nieces and nephews.At Mrs. Lee's request, no services will be held as she plans to be rejoicing in heaven with the Lord as soon as she departs from this earth.Mrs. Lee will be laid to rest in a private interment on Monday, October 19, 2020 at the San Joaquin Valley National Cemetery.