Nancy Herrera SaldanaApr 8, 1926 ~ Apr 30, 2020Nancy was born in Livingston to Mauricio & Isabelle Herrera the 4th of 12 children.Born and raised in Livingston, Nancy is predeceased by her parents and 10 of her siblings.Elsie Belenger, Helen George, Willie Herrera, Raymond Herrera, Benito Herrera, Margaret Garcia, Annie Estrada, Jessie Villano, Ralph Herrera and Allen Herrera.Survived by sons Michael (Gloria) Martinez of Livingston, Leonard (Gail) Saldana of Riverbank, daughter Lupe Maureen (Lonnie) Browning of Delhi. Brother David (Helen) Herrera of Turlock. Grandchildren: Frank (Brittany) Martinez, Ana Martinez, Alyssa Martinez of Livingston. Anthony (Christen) Browning of Delhi. Step Grandchildren Lonnie (Kara) Browning of Tennessee, Amanda (Andrew) Lamb of Atwater. Numerous nephews and nieces.Great-Grandchildren: Alyne, Michael, Frank, Gabriel of Livingston. Aleena, Isabella & Brienna of Delhi.Nancy's greatest joy were her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Nancy enjoyed going to the casinos and playing bingo at the Delhi Senior Center. She belonged to the VFW Ladies Auxiliary.Due to the current health crisis services will be private.