Nancy Saldana
1926 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Nancy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Nancy Herrera Saldana
Apr 8, 1926 ~ Apr 30, 2020
Nancy was born in Livingston to Mauricio & Isabelle Herrera the 4th of 12 children.
Born and raised in Livingston, Nancy is predeceased by her parents and 10 of her siblings.
Elsie Belenger, Helen George, Willie Herrera, Raymond Herrera, Benito Herrera, Margaret Garcia, Annie Estrada, Jessie Villano, Ralph Herrera and Allen Herrera.
Survived by sons Michael (Gloria) Martinez of Livingston, Leonard (Gail) Saldana of Riverbank, daughter Lupe Maureen (Lonnie) Browning of Delhi. Brother David (Helen) Herrera of Turlock. Grandchildren: Frank (Brittany) Martinez, Ana Martinez, Alyssa Martinez of Livingston. Anthony (Christen) Browning of Delhi. Step Grandchildren Lonnie (Kara) Browning of Tennessee, Amanda (Andrew) Lamb of Atwater. Numerous nephews and nieces.
Great-Grandchildren: Alyne, Michael, Frank, Gabriel of Livingston. Aleena, Isabella & Brienna of Delhi.
Nancy's greatest joy were her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Nancy enjoyed going to the casinos and playing bingo at the Delhi Senior Center. She belonged to the VFW Ladies Auxiliary.
Due to the current health crisis services will be private.
www.cvobituaries.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Merced Sun Star & Modesto Bee on May 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Service
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Wilson Family Funeral Home
1290 Winton Way
Atwater, CA 95301
(209) 358-7700
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
1 entry
May 6, 2020
The Staff and Wilson Family Chapel wishes to extend their sympathy and their assistance for this time of need.
The Staff of Wilson Family Chapel
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved