Nancy Nobue Tateyama
November 24, 1924
April 6, 2020
In her own words:
Nancy has left us peacefully to be reunited with her husband, Ted, and her many other relatives who have gone before her. Ted is smiling and has extended his hand for her to join him in paradise, where they will both be at peace. Her life on earth has dimmed, but heaven will be brighter now.
Nancy and her family would like to thank the staff of Paramount Court Senior Living in Turlock. California for the excellent service provided and also extend their appreciation to Dr. Nirbhai Hundal for his care and professionalism. She was a member of the Livingston United Methodist Church, Cortez Karaoke Singers and Shinwakai Seniors and thanks all members for their friendship and support.
She is survived by her children Karen (Marion) Sniezek, Miles (Ellen) Tateyama, Christine (Martin) Angell; her sister Ann Kashiwa, six grandchildren, five great grandchildren, and one great grandchild on the way.
In keeping with Nancy's wishes, there will be no services. Both Ted's and Nancy's ashes will be scattered over Surf Beach, Ted's beloved fishing spot, near their family home in Lompoc, California.
In lieu of gifts or flowers, please make donations to Livingston United Methodist Church or your favorite charities.
Goodbye, God Bless, and she shall see you all again someday.
www.cvobituaries.com
Published in Merced Sun Star from Apr. 12 to Apr. 14, 2020