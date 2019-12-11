Guest Book View Sign Service Information Ivers & Alcorn Funeral Home - Merced 901 W. Main Street Merced , CA 95340 (209)-722-6201 Celebration of Life 10:00 AM Yosemite Church 2230 E Yosemite Ave. Merced , CA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Nancy Whittaker

February 25, 1934 - November 17, 2019

Nancy Joanne Whittaker was born on February 25, 1934 in Paterson, New Jersey to Pauline and Frank Passaro. Nancy passed away on November 17, 2019 at 85 years old. Nancy attended Roosevelt Elementary School in Fair Lawn, NJ and during this period attended the Julliard School of Music where she studied and excelled at piano. Nancy also took ballet, tap, toe and ballroom dancing. Nancy attended the Grier School for Girls in Tyron, Pennsylvania for her high school years where she also learned to ride horseback (English Style). Nancy performed in many horse shows in Harrisburg Pennsylvania. Nancy loved children and wanted to become a nurse since the age of 5. She attended Skidmore School of Nursing in Saratoga Springs, New York, graduating in 1955 with a BSN & Public Health Certification. She studied at Cornell Medical Center, New York Psychiatric Institute, New York University Hospital and Bigg's Memorial Hospital, Ithaca, NY. After graduation, Nancy spent three months with the Visiting Nurses Association of Brooklyn, N.Y., at which time she worked as a public health nurse. Before she started her nursing career, Nancy and her friends enjoyed a well-deserved Caribbean Cruise. Nancy began her nursing career in obstetrics at Cornell Medical Center, New York City in November 1955. In March 1957, she married Douglas Boyd Whittaker. Soon after their marriage, Doug was transferred and the young couple moved to San Francisco, California. Nancy quickly got a job and worked at Stanford Lane Hospital. After the birth of their first child, Debbie, Nancy paused her nursing career. Doug was transferred to San Mateo, where their second child, Greg, was born and their last transfer was to Merced and they had their third child, Pam. Nancy resumed her career in nursing in the mid 1960's. Nancy worked at Mercy Hospital and developed the critical care classes for the RN's and MD's and opened a 2-bed critical care unit with the help of Dr. Patrick J. Maloney and Sandford University. This was later enlarged to an 8 bed ICU. Dr. Maloney and Nancy also developed and taught the Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) program through Merced Jr. College. Nancy then transferred to Merced Community Hospital and redeveloped their 8 bed ICU and later a 24 bed ICU/CCU and TCU. Nancy managed the ICU/CCU and TCU for many years and was a dedicated hospital employee that was truly loved and admired by her staff as well as other hospital employees. The hospital was then taken over by Sutter Hospital and Nancy was promoted to Director of Nurses. Mercy and Sutter Hospital then merged to Mercy Medical Center. During the merging year, Nancy ran the Medical floors at both facilities. Nancy also enjoyed working with the Family Medicine Residency Program. Once they became one hospital, Nancy went part-time and worked as a nursing supervisor until her retirement at age 75. This is when the new hospital opened. Nancy became part of the Mercy Volunteers until her health prevented her from continuing to work. Nancy was a member of Yosemite Church for over 25 years. Nancy served as a volunteer in the office at Yosemite Church and was in charge of the Guest Services Department for many years. Nancy loved the Lord and loved serving him in many capacities. Other passions of Nancy's were her love of football and the theater. Nancy was an avid SF 49er fan and was a season ticket holder until the stadium moved to Santa Clara. She also loved the theater and was a season ticket holder for the Orpheum Theater in SF. Nancy was preceded in death by her husband Douglas Whittaker, parents Frank and Pauline Passaro, brother Frank Passaro, daughter Deborah Ybarra, Great Granddaughter Valerie Zepeda. Nancy is survived by her brother Richard Passaro (Barbara, deceased); Sister-in-Law Jean Passaro; children Greg Whittaker (Debra), Pamela Larimer (Scott), Son-in-Law George Ybarra; Grandchildren George Ybarra Jr. (Mai), Eleesia Zepeda (Otilio), Aaron Ybarra (Angelica), Aimee Buffum (Zack), Ben Whittaker (Hillary), Sam Whittaker (Christina), Katie Kelso, (Alex) Max Whittaker, Haley Whittaker, Garrett Larimer; and 16 great grandchildren. Nancy was blessed and thankful when her granddaughter, Eleesia and her family moved in to help care for her. The family wants to thank mom's medical provider Robin Arguelles, Bristol Hospice, her devoted caretakers Barbara, Cathy and Ava (great-granddaughter) that showered her with love, compassion and lots of laughs. Also thank you to all of her nursing family and church family that visited, provided meals, prayed and loved mom during the last years of her life. A Celebration of Life will take place on Saturday, December 14th at 10:00 a.m. at Yosemite Church, located at 2230 E Yosemite Ave., Merced. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Yosemite Church.

