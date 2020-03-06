Nash "Joe" Flores (1937 - 2020)
Nash "Joe" Flores Jr.
May 8, 1937 - February 9, 2020
Joe, was preceded in death by his Beloved Wife Marlys of 54 years, Grandson Erik Onorato, Grandmother Maria Flores, Father Nash Joe Flores Sr., Mother Petra Flores-Garibay, Brothers Frank & Ralph Flores. He is survived by his Daughters Debra Onorato, Julie Farrell, Brenda Gutierrez, Brother Ernest Flores and Sister Eleanor Carrera.
Joe was a Military "Navy" Veteran, active duty 22 years retiring with Honors. His career took him to such places as Thailand, Japan, Vietnam, Alaska and more. He was a lifetime member of the Winton VFW post #7792.
After retiring from the Navy, he worked at Montgomery Wards & the Winton School Disrict. With his wife's encouragement he went to Merced Community College where in 1988 he graduated with an Associate Degree in "Small Business Management".
Joe was always a hard worker and dedicated husband & father, he loved his family. He was an avid bowler for many years. He was a lover of dogs, until his death his latest dog Ridder never left his side.
Services for Joe will be held on March 14 at 11:30 am, at the Winton Cemetery in Winton. A reception will follow at the Winton VFW post #7792 in Winton.
