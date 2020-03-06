Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Nash "Joe" Flores. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Nash "Joe" Flores Jr.

May 8, 1937 - February 9, 2020

Joe, was preceded in death by his Beloved Wife Marlys of 54 years, Grandson Erik Onorato, Grandmother Maria Flores, Father Nash Joe Flores Sr., Mother Petra Flores-Garibay, Brothers Frank & Ralph Flores. He is survived by his Daughters Debra Onorato, Julie Farrell, Brenda Gutierrez, Brother Ernest Flores and Sister Eleanor Carrera.

Joe was a Military "Navy" Veteran, active duty 22 years retiring with Honors. His career took him to such places as Thailand, Japan, Vietnam, Alaska and more. He was a lifetime member of the Winton VFW post #7792.

After retiring from the Navy, he worked at Montgomery Wards & the Winton School Disrict. With his wife's encouragement he went to Merced Community College where in 1988 he graduated with an Associate Degree in "Small Business Management".

Joe was always a hard worker and dedicated husband & father, he loved his family. He was an avid bowler for many years. He was a lover of dogs, until his death his latest dog Ridder never left his side.

Services for Joe will be held on March 14 at 11:30 am, at the Winton Cemetery in Winton. A reception will follow at the Winton VFW post #7792 in Winton.

