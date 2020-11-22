Natosha R. MathewsDecember 18, 2014 - October 22, 2020Merced, California - Natosha Rayne Mathews "Juicy" was born December 18, 2014 in Merced California to Rodney Mathews and Natosha Peterson. Baby Natosha resided in Merced for the short 5 years we were able to have her with us. Although if you'd ask her where she lives, she'd so confidently tell you LA.Natosha attended Bear country preschool and daycare, where she bloomed into a social butterfly. Natosha attended Charles Wright preschool where she gained so much independence and developed her own sense of creativity. Natosha loved school and was so excited about going to kindergarten at Ada Givens. She wanted to walk to school like the other kids in the neighborhood. Distance learning was not ideal for her but she made the best of it. Greeting her teacher and classmates every single day.Natosha is extremely loved by all her family and those who knew her. She will truly be missed but never forgotten.A viewing will be held for Natosha on Friday, November 27 from 2:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Stratford Evans Merced Funeral Home, located at 1490 B Street, Merced, Ca. A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, November 28, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Stratford Evans Merced Funeral Home. Due to covid-19 regulations, masks are required to be worn by everyone.Contributions can be made to the Natosha Rayne Mathews Fund c/o Merced School Employees Federal Credit Union, account # 0706037793, routing # 321173373