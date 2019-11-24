Norbert F. Miller
September 3, 1927 - November 18, 2019
Norbert (Nobby) Miller, a native Californian passed away November 18, 2019 to be with his Lord and savior. He was born September 3, 1927 at St. Mary's Hospital, Modesto, California to Oscar and Rose Miller. He was the oldest of three children, brother Marteen and sister Mary Ann. He graduated from Modesto High School June 1944 at age 16. He joined the United States Merchant Marines and in one week was sent to Okinawa with American troops and supplies. His ship was attacked by Japanese Kamikaze airplanes but the ship and seaman were spared. He stayed in the Merchant Marines for four years working his way up to third mate (officer). He received an honorable discharge from the United States Coast Guard for service in WWII and also another honorable discharge for his service in the United States Army during the Korean War.
He married Patricia Hazer in 1951. They raised three children: Larry, Deborah and Marianne.
"Nob" took a job as driver salesman with Nehi Royal Crown Bottling Company serving Stanislaus County. After three years of selling soda pop he was asked to hire on a business agent for Teamsters Local 386 covering Stanislaus, Merced, Mariposa counties, and Yosemite National Park. After three years he was elected to the executive board of his local union. He later was elected as Executive Officer (Secretary – Treasurer) of Local # 386. Then he was elected as President of Teamsters joint council #38 covering Teamster Local Unions from the Oregon border to Bakersfield (excluding the Bay Area Locals).
Teamsters Union President Jackie Presser appointed Miller as "Teamster International Union Representative" with wage and retirement benefits. Miller retired Jan 1, 1992 after 40 years of representing the Teamster Union Members.
Nobby is survived by his daughter Deborah Erickson (Bruce), grandchildren Susan Buttrey (James), Alison Kahl (Brandon), Erin Mirelez (Daniel), Janeen Kelsey (Austin) and great grandchildren Will Cowden, Kenna Cowden, Alexis Furtado, Khloe Kahl, Koven Kahl, Paige Mirelez, Chase Mirelez, Presley Mirelez, Carolyn Kelsey and Preston Kelsey.
He is preceded in death by his wife of 64 years Patricia Miller, daughter Marianne, son Larry, parents Oscar and Rose Miller, brother Marteen and sister Mary Ann
A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Stratford Evans Merced Funeral Service located at 1490 B Street, Merced, California 95341 with interment to follow at Evergreen Memorial Park located at 1480 B Street, Merced, California 95341.
Published in Merced Sun Star from Nov. 24 to Nov. 25, 2019