Norene Ray
May 5, 1927 - Oct. 19, 2019
Norene (Jones) Ray was born and raised in Dunlap, Iowa, where she met and married Armin (Doc) Ray. They moved to So. California on Thanksgiving day, 1950. Doc passed away in 1990, and in 1998 she relocated to Los Banos, Ca to be near her youngest daughter.
She was a WW II history buff. In her ealier years, she was an excellent seamstress. She loved animals, large & small, expecially her dogs & cats. Many knew her as the "Dog Lady" at College Greens park, where she walked her dogs daily for 20 years.
She was bless to live healthy and independently for 92 years! She died at home, from complication after a fall.
She was preceded in death by her parents Mrlyn & Opal Jones, 2 children and her husband, Doc Ray. She is survived by her daughters: Jeani (Ray) LeBreton, Anaheim CA. Nancy (Ray) Lorenz, Campbell CA. Jerri (Ray) Chedester, Los Banos CA.
Her family & friends invite any who knew her to join them in a Celebration Of Life gathering on Saturday, December 7, 2019, from 1:00-4:00 pm at M & M Restaurant in Los Banos, CA.
Published in Merced Sun Star on Dec. 6, 2019