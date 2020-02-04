Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Norlane Amborn. View Sign Service Information Ivers & Alcorn Funeral Home - Atwater 3050 North Winton Way Atwater , CA 95301 (209)-358-4931 Send Flowers Obituary

Norlane T Amborn

10/30/37 to 1/25/2020

Missouri born Norlane T Amborn, a long-time resident of Atwater California quietly let go of this earth to enter into eternal peace on January 25, 2020. In this life Norlane gave herself away completely.

Norlane lived her entire life within the armed services. She first lived as a daughter to the Army and then at age 19 Norlane fell in love with James Andrew Amborn and lived the remainder of her life as a wife to the Air Force. She was very proud of being a military spouse and loved all the adventures that came with every new assignment of her husband.

while Norlane was a resident of Atwater she spent some time as a volunteer in the Atwater football league. Her duties included team mother, treasurer and created a low income program for kids to acquire equipment necessary to participate.

After her football years Norlane became a driver for the meals on wheels program delivering hot meals to seniors at home.

Norlane is survived by her sister Joy, and brother Chuck, her daughter Susann and her three sons David, Robert, Richard, her grandchildren, Saxon and Shelly, Jacob and her great grandsons Riot and Jack. Norlane chose to live her life in love, dedicated to the military and her family and friends.

A memorial service will be held at Ivers & Alcorn 3050 Winton Way in Atwater on Saturday February 8th at 11am.

www.cvobituaries.com





