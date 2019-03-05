Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Norma Jean Thacker was born in Merced, California in February 1935 to Stanley and Florence Alloway and passed from this life to Heaven on February 15th, 2019, just before her 84th birthday. She spent much of her childhood on a peach ranch outside of Merced and was a true daughter of the Golden State. A 1953 Merced High School graduate, Norma pursued her early love of literature and teaching in college and graduated from Fresno State University in 1958. She taught at Weaver Union Elementary until 1961; when she met and married the love of her life, 1st Lt William (Bill) Thacker, USAF, of Mineral Virginia. Norma and Bill had two sons, William Jr. and Christopher, who they raised together as the family moved around the county, living in Maine, California, upstate New York, and Texas over their 26 years of shared military service. This included Norma supporting Bill's foreign tours of duty and his many years of alert duty. Their last Air Force assignment returned Norma to her hometown of Merced in 1984. Upon returning to California, Norma reignited her love of teaching and worked with early grades until she retired in 2000 as a kindergarten teacher in Planada. After retiring, she continued her passion for working with young children as a reading volunteer at the Merced Public Library for many years. Additionally, Norma continued her own love of reading, was a patron of the Playhouse Merced live theater, enjoyed many trips to the California mountains and along the California and Oregon coast, and was an active member of her church and the local community. Surviving Norma's passing are her loving husband of 58 years, Bill, her son William Jr., her son Christopher and his wife Karin, as well as her brother Willard Alloway and his wife Sharon and their children and grandchildren, and her nephew. She lost her older brother Delbert (Stan) and his wife Ruth and her younger brother Ron before her passing. In lieu of flowers, to honor Norma's memory, please consider donating to the Parkinson Research Foundation or to the American Red Cross or you can continue her legacy by volunteering to read to children at your local library or children's hospital. The family plans to hold a memorial service on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Calvary Chapel of Merced, 1345 E Olive Ave, Merced, CA 95340.

