Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Norman L Marasti Jr

November 22nd, 1944 -February 24th, 2019

Norman L Marasti, age 74, a long time resident of Mesa Arizona, passed away on February 24th, 2019. He was born in Merced California on November 22nd, 1944, the son of Norman L Marasti and Betty M (Kufeldt) Marasti.

He is survived by his life partner Karen Goss, son Roderic D Marasti, daughter Lisa S (Marasti) Jennings, son Craig J Marasti, sister Paulanne (Marasti) Deluca, brother Phil Marasti, several grandchildren, great grandchild, and extended family. A Celebration of Life Memorial will be held on Saturday March 30th, 2019 at 11am at Saint Peters Luthern Church 1844 East Dana Avenue Mesa, Arizona 85204. Norman was an avid life long bowler having achieved many great accomplishments including induction into the Mesa Valley Hall of Fame. He enjoyed mentoring the youth and senior bowlers. In loo of flowers you can make donations to Mesa Metro Bowling Association 950 West Birchwood Avenue Mesa, Arizona 85202.

www.cvobituaries.com



Norman L Marasti JrNovember 22nd, 1944 -February 24th, 2019Norman L Marasti, age 74, a long time resident of Mesa Arizona, passed away on February 24th, 2019. He was born in Merced California on November 22nd, 1944, the son of Norman L Marasti and Betty M (Kufeldt) Marasti.He is survived by his life partner Karen Goss, son Roderic D Marasti, daughter Lisa S (Marasti) Jennings, son Craig J Marasti, sister Paulanne (Marasti) Deluca, brother Phil Marasti, several grandchildren, great grandchild, and extended family. A Celebration of Life Memorial will be held on Saturday March 30th, 2019 at 11am at Saint Peters Luthern Church 1844 East Dana Avenue Mesa, Arizona 85204. Norman was an avid life long bowler having achieved many great accomplishments including induction into the Mesa Valley Hall of Fame. He enjoyed mentoring the youth and senior bowlers. In loo of flowers you can make donations to Mesa Metro Bowling Association 950 West Birchwood Avenue Mesa, Arizona 85202. Published in Merced Sun Star on Mar. 20, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Merced Sun Star Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close