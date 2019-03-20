Norman L Marasti Jr
November 22nd, 1944 -February 24th, 2019
Norman L Marasti, age 74, a long time resident of Mesa Arizona, passed away on February 24th, 2019. He was born in Merced California on November 22nd, 1944, the son of Norman L Marasti and Betty M (Kufeldt) Marasti.
He is survived by his life partner Karen Goss, son Roderic D Marasti, daughter Lisa S (Marasti) Jennings, son Craig J Marasti, sister Paulanne (Marasti) Deluca, brother Phil Marasti, several grandchildren, great grandchild, and extended family. A Celebration of Life Memorial will be held on Saturday March 30th, 2019 at 11am at Saint Peters Luthern Church 1844 East Dana Avenue Mesa, Arizona 85204. Norman was an avid life long bowler having achieved many great accomplishments including induction into the Mesa Valley Hall of Fame. He enjoyed mentoring the youth and senior bowlers. In loo of flowers you can make donations to Mesa Metro Bowling Association 950 West Birchwood Avenue Mesa, Arizona 85202.
www.cvobituaries.com
Published in Merced Sun Star on Mar. 20, 2019