Norman Arnold PetersonApr 12, 1926 - Jul 19, 2019Norman Arnold Peterson, 93, of Merced passed away peacefully on July 19, 2019 in Fresno California. He was born in Nebraska on April 12, 1926 to Carl & Edith Peterson. Norman served two years in the Merchant Marines at the end of WWII . He was then drafted into the Army, where he served during the Korean War . Norman married the love of his life, Margaret Dougherty, on January 25, 1951. He worked in the tire business for over 40 years and was co-ower of, The Tire Mart, in Merced, for 24+ years, before retiring in 1986. He was a hardworking man who enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. Norman is survived by his loving wife of 68 years and 7 of their children: Linda, Janice (John), Ron, Steven (Lisa) Peterson, all of Merced. Sharon (Mike) Marcos of Fresno, Don (Gloria) Peterson of Texas & Tracy (Dave) Peterson of Minnesota. 12 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren and a sister, Florine Tyra, of Missouri. He is preceded in death by a daughter, Karen, his parents, 5 brothers & 2 sisters. Services will be held on Friday, August 23, 2019 at 12:30 p.m. at San Joaquin Valley National Cemetery in Santa Nella, California. Following the service, there will be a gathering at, John and Janice's, 4860 Elliott Avenue in Atwater. In lieu of flowers, the family ask that donations be made, in Norman's name, to Hinds Hospice of Fresno, California.