Norman Arnold Peterson
Apr 12, 1926 - Jul 19, 2019
Norman Arnold Peterson, 93, of Merced passed away peacefully on July 19, 2019 in Fresno California. He was born in Nebraska on April 12, 1926 to Carl & Edith Peterson. Norman served two years in the Merchant Marines at the end of WWII. He was then drafted into the Army, where he served during the Korean War. Norman married the love of his life, Margaret Dougherty, on January 25, 1951. He worked in the tire business for over 40 years and was co-ower of, The Tire Mart, in Merced, for 24+ years, before retiring in 1986. He was a hardworking man who enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. Norman is survived by his loving wife of 68 years and 7 of their children: Linda, Janice (John), Ron, Steven (Lisa) Peterson, all of Merced. Sharon (Mike) Marcos of Fresno, Don (Gloria) Peterson of Texas & Tracy (Dave) Peterson of Minnesota. 12 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren and a sister, Florine Tyra, of Missouri. He is preceded in death by a daughter, Karen, his parents, 5 brothers & 2 sisters. Services will be held on Friday, August 23, 2019 at 12:30 p.m. at San Joaquin Valley National Cemetery in Santa Nella, California. Following the service, there will be a gathering at, John and Janice's, 4860 Elliott Avenue in Atwater. In lieu of flowers, the family ask that donations be made, in Norman's name, to Hinds Hospice of Fresno, California.
www.cvobituaries.com
Published in Merced Sun Star on Aug. 21, 2019