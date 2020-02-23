NORMAN "BUTCH" ROW
NOV 28, 1942 - FEB 14, 2020
Norman "Butch" Row of Atwater, Ca passed away on February 14, 2020. He was born on November 28, 1942 in Fresno, Ca. Butch graduated from Hughson High School in 1961. He worked for PG&E for 30 years as a lineman-troubleman. He was a member of the Elks Lodge for 44 years, the Eagles Lodge, and the Masonic Lodge. Butch loved people and was very active in helping others. He loved road-trips and being outdoors.
Butch is preceded in death by his parents Floyd and Rose Row and his sister Eileen Row.
He is survived by his daughter Tracey (Steve) Wood and grandchildren Nicole, Katie and Kelli Wood. He is also survived by his beloved dog Gypsy.
There will be a Celebration of Life held for Butch on Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at 12:00 pm at Stratford Evans Merced Funeral Home FD 538, located at 1490 B Street, Merced, Ca. 209-722-4191
www.cvobituaries.com
Published in Merced Sun Star from Feb. 23 to Feb. 24, 2020