Olene M. Francis
Sept 10, 1926 - Mar 3, 2019
Olene Francis, a cosmetologist and a longtime resident of Dos Palos, California passed away on March 3, 2019 at Memorial Hospital Los Banos. She was 92 years old.
Olene was born on September 10, 1926 in Crowell, Texas the daughter of Herman and Margaret Powers.
While in High school, Olene played softball, was a nurse aide and belonged to the girls' varsity. She was a former league bowler.
In 1947, Olene moved to Dos Palos, California where she lived for the last 72 years. She was a member of Sacred Heart Church of Dos Palos, SPRSI, IDES, UPPEC, DES, SES and Our Lady of Fatima. She will be greatly missed and remembered fondly and lovingly by her family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents: Herman and Margaret Powers, first husband Anthony J. Rocha, second husband Robert Francis, sister Thelma E. Walsh and one brother H.T. Powers.
She leaves to cherish her memories; her brother Vernon Powers and many nieces, nephews, godchildren and friends.
A visitation will be held on Friday, March 8, 2019 from 9:00 am – 10:00 am at Whitehurst Funeral Chapel of Dos Palos followed by The Recitation of the Holy Rosary at 10:00 am. followed by a Graveside Service at the Dos Palos Cemetery District. Services are entrusted to Whitehurst Funeral Chapel-Dos Palos.
