Olga Ibrahim-Bachour

January 1,1937- January 24, 2019

Olga Ibrahim-Bachour passed away unexpectedly on January 24, 2019 at the age of 82.

Olga was born in Kafarram, a charming mountain village. She married Mr. Nouri Bachour, a very loving gentleman. She and her husband worked hard to raise a nice big family of nine well-educated children who grew up to be doctors, engineers, economists and professors throughout France, Syria, Canada and the US. She lived here in Merced with her husband for over 15 years.

She was a mother and a housewife, and in older times when there was no doctor in the village, she would deal very well with emergency situations. She would fix broken bones and heal sore throats. She was always ready and wiling to help.She didn't have the chance to study, but she always said that if it was possible for her, she would study medicine.

She loved gardening, trees, flowers and birds. The fragrances and perfumes of nature were a source of happiness for her. She was a very loving wife, mother, aunt, sister, grandmother and friend.

She will be missed so much.

Rest in Peace dear mother, we will always keep you in our thoughts, hearts and prayers. Your smile will shine in our memories forever. Love

The service will be held on Saturday February 9, 2019 11:00 am at Wilson Family Funeral Chapel Of Merced located at 525 W. 20th St. Merced CA 95340. The Burial will take place after the service at the Merced Cemetery District located at 1300 B Street in Merced.

