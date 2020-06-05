Oliver Hall
1950 - 2020
Oliver Hall
July 19, 1950 - May 29, 2020
Oliver Hall of Chowchilla passed away peacefully in his sleep on Friday, May 29th at the age of 69 in Coalinga. Oliver was born in Santa Barbara to Frank and Audrey Hall. Oliver was a devout Jehovah's Witness. He was a very good man who liked to help other people. He was a very generous man and liked to see people smile. He liked fishing and giving back to people.
Oliver is survived by his daughter, Danyale Hall of Chowchilla, 2 sisters: Audrey Neail of Bakersfield and Betty Garrett of Coalinga, his niece Jhaniese Hubbard of Coalinga along with other nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents Audrey Bourbon, Frank Hall, his sister Joann Herrera and his brother Maynard Rodgers.
At his request no services will be held. Arrangements are under the direction of Phipps-Dale Funeral Chapel in Lemoore.
Published in Merced Sun Star on Jun. 5, 2020.
