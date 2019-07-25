Olivia B Chavez
Sept 9, 1930 ~ Jul 21, 2019
Olivia Chavez passed away at the age of 88 at her home in Atwater, CA. She is survived by her husband of 66 years, Jesse Chavez.
She is also survived by her son Steven Chavez of Sanger CA; her daughters, Pamela Hornbeck of Melbourne FL and Elaine Clegg of Peoria AZ; her brothers, Henry Baiz of Atwater CA, Robert Baiz of Winton CA, and Manuel Baiz of Modesto CA; her sister Lupe Mendonca of Atwater CA; as well as 3 grandchildren, and 5 great grandchildren.
Family and friends are invited to attend a viewing from 4-7pm on Monday, July 29th and a chapel blessing at 10am Tuesday, July 30th, both will be held at Wilson Family Funeral Chapel 1290 Winton Way Atwater, CA. Burial to follow at Winton Cemetery 7651 W Almond Ave. Winton, CA.
In lieu of flowers please make a donation to Covenant Care Hospice, 1850 Colorado Ave. Turlock, CA 95382 or the VFW Auxiliary, PO Box 152 Winton, CA 95388.
www.cvobituaries.com
Published in Merced Sun Star on July 25, 2019