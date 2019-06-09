|
|
|
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 13, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
View Map
Franklin & Downs Funeral Home, McHenry Chapel
|
Rosary
Thursday, Jun. 13, 2019
6:00 PM
View Map
Franklin & Downs Funeral Home, McHenry Chapel
|
Mass of Christian Burial
View Map
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
10:00 AM
|
Burial
Following Services
View Map
Olivia Virginia Clinton
Jul 14, 1923 – Jun 3, 2019
Olivia Virginia Clinton passed away on Monday, June 3, 2019. Olivia was born to proud parents Vital and Mary Flores on July 14, 1923 in El Nito, CA. Olivia was born in El Nito, moved to Merced where she was raised on her family dairy. Later in life she married Jesse Morris Unruh, moved to Piercy, had a son, Rick Unruh and a daughter, Judi Unruh. Unfortunately, Jesse passed away. Five years later, Olivia moved home to Merced where she met Vernice Clinton. Olivia and Vernice moved to Modesto, and were married for 50 years after that. Olivia loved bowling, Portuguese Card parties and festas, crocheting blankets, and fishing. She was a loyal and dedicated board member for many Portuguese organizations. She also loved animals.
Olivia is survived by her husband of 50 plus years, Vernice, her children, Rick Unruh of Oakdale and Judi Armstrong of Modesto, her Sisters, Evelyn Way of Merced and Alice Hampton of Dunsmuir, her Grandchildren, Cindi Booth of Medford, OR, Ricky Unruh of Modesto, Robert and Justin Armstrong of Hewett, TX, Christina Byard of Sacramento, Maria Delavon of Conroe, TX as well as her 4 Great-Grandchildren. Olivia was preceded in death by her first husband, Jesse, her sisters, Mary Bettencourt of Woodland, Velma Macedo of Merced, Delores Pickering of Yucca, AZ, and her brother, Norman Flores of Atwater.
Franklin & Downs Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Clinton Family. A visitation will be held from 4:00 – 6:00 P.M. on Thursday, June 13, 2019 at Franklin & Downs Funeral Home, McHenry Chapel. A Rosary will be held at 6:00 P.M. on Thursday, June 13, 2019. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Our Lady of Fatima, 505 W Granger Ave, Modesto, CA on Friday, June 14, 2019 at 10:00 A.M.; burial will immediately follow at Lakewood Memorial Park in Hughson, 900 Santa Fe Ave, Hughson, CA.
www.cvobituaries.com
Published in Merced Sun Star from June 9 to June 12, 2019
|
|
|
Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page.
Thank you. You have now memorialized
on Facebook.
|
|
The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to:
- Connect with memorials that are important to you.
- Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.
- Share your memories with your Facebook friends.
|