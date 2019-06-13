Olivia Clinton (1923 - 2019)
  • "So sorry for your loss. I had the honor of meeting Olivia..."
    - Bridget Adams
  • "So sorry to hear about Olivia's passing. Sending our love..."
    - Dolores Clinton
  • "We just hears about Olivia's death. We send our love and..."
    - Dolores Clinton
Service Information
Franklin & Downs Funeral Homes and Cremation Services
1050 McHenry Avenue
Modesto, CA
95350
(209)-529-5723
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 13, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Franklin & Downs Funeral Home, McHenry Chapel
1050 McHenry Avenue
Modesto, CA
Rosary
Thursday, Jun. 13, 2019
6:00 PM
Franklin & Downs Funeral Home, McHenry Chapel
1050 McHenry Avenue
Modesto, CA
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Fatima
505 W Granger Ave
Modesto, CA
Burial
Following Services
Lakewood Memorial Park
900 Santa Fe Ave
Hughson, CA
Obituary
Olivia Virginia Clinton
Jul 14, 1923 – Jun 3, 2019
Olivia Virginia Clinton passed away on Monday, June 3, 2019. Olivia was born to proud parents Vital and Mary Flores on July 14, 1923 in El Nito, CA. Olivia was born in El Nito, moved to Merced where she was raised on her family dairy. Later in life she married Jesse Morris Unruh, moved to Piercy, had a son, Rick Unruh and a daughter, Judi Unruh. Unfortunately, Jesse passed away. Five years later, Olivia moved home to Merced where she met Vernice Clinton. Olivia and Vernice moved to Modesto, and were married for 50 years after that. Olivia loved bowling, Portuguese Card parties and festas, crocheting blankets, and fishing. She was a loyal and dedicated board member for many Portuguese organizations. She also loved animals.
Olivia is survived by her husband of 50 plus years, Vernice, her children, Rick Unruh of Oakdale and Judi Armstrong of Modesto, her Sisters, Evelyn Way of Merced and Alice Hampton of Dunsmuir, her Grandchildren, Cindi Booth of Medford, OR, Ricky Unruh of Modesto, Robert and Justin Armstrong of Hewett, TX, Christina Byard of Sacramento, Maria Delavon of Conroe, TX as well as her 4 Great-Grandchildren. Olivia was preceded in death by her first husband, Jesse, her sisters, Mary Bettencourt of Woodland, Velma Macedo of Merced, Delores Pickering of Yucca, AZ, and her brother, Norman Flores of Atwater.
Franklin & Downs Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Clinton Family. A visitation will be held from 4:00 – 6:00 P.M. on Thursday, June 13, 2019 at Franklin & Downs Funeral Home, McHenry Chapel. A Rosary will be held at 6:00 P.M. on Thursday, June 13, 2019. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Our Lady of Fatima, 505 W Granger Ave, Modesto, CA on Friday, June 14, 2019 at 10:00 A.M.; burial will immediately follow at Lakewood Memorial Park in Hughson, 900 Santa Fe Ave, Hughson, CA.
