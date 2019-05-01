Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Oneta Fisher. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary



Oct 17,1928 - Apr 15, 2019

Mom was born to Margerite and Oney Graves in San Jose. She married Ralph Fisher July 2, 1947 in Reno. Together they owned and operated Fisher's Poultry Ranch in San Jose. Upon moving to Merced in 1960, they owned and operated Modern Trailer Park, until they retired in 1986. Mom and dad loved to travel. In 1973 they went to Germany. After that they went on many cruises, including Alaska, Hawaii, the Panama Canal and the Caribbean.

Oneta is survived by husband Ralph, daughters, Deborah Reitz (Doug), Sharon Intardonato (John) and son, Vernon Fisher (Sheryl), 7 grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren and one great great granddaughter.

Thank you Mission Gardens and Hinds Hospice for all your kindness and support.

Oneta Pearl Fisher

