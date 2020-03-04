Opal Mary Douglas
Dec 25, 1924 - Feb 28, 2020
Opal was born on Christmas Day, 1924, in Terral, Oklahoma to Robert Locke and Nancy Lue (Barry) Locke. She passed away in Livingston at Grace Home on February 28, 2020 at the age of 95.
In 1942, at age 18, her family relocated to Porterville, CA. In 1953, Opal married Sherrel Douglas and to this union 3 children were born. She was a homemaker and mother and in 1967, she started working for the Salvation Army, soon becoming store manager, retiring after 21 years. After retirement, she volunteered as a foster grandparent at the Porterville Developmental Center for 4 years. Opal and Sherrel's favorite pasttime was fishing at Lake Success. She was known for her good cooking that was especially loved by her grandkids. Opal and her husband moved to Atwater in 1993 to be near family.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Sherrel Douglas, parents, 4 brothers, 2 sisters, daughter-in-law, Linda Douglas, and son-in-law Travis D. Whitton. She is survived by her sons: Mike Douglas of Owasso, OK, Dale Douglas of Union, OR, and daughter Kathy Whitton of Atwater, CA. She is further survived by grandchildren: Tracy, Tricia, Angela, Travis, Michael, Malissa, Jeremy, and Brianne. Opal is also survived by 14 great grandchildren, and one great-great grandson. She was known by many and loved by all.
Her family would like to thank Grace Home and the entire staff for the exceptional care she was given.
Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Calvary Assembly of God, 1021 R Street in Merced. Opal will be laid to rest with her husband at San Joaquin Valley National Cemetery.
Published in Merced Sun Star on Mar. 4, 2020