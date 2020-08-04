Ora ELLEN HamiltonFebruary 25, 1926 - July 24, 2020Ellen was born in Kansas on February 25, 1926 and passed away in Merced Ca. on July 24, 2020.She was proceded in death by her husband of 63 years, James M. Hamilton. Also by her son, James Rodney Hamilton and son-in-law, Rodger Morris.She dearly loved her family and was in turn beloved by them. She enjoyed spending time with family and friends. She was a great cook, loved puzzles and road trips to the hills.She is survived by five daughters; Linda Morris, Susan Chijimatsu (Kenn), Donna Collins (Chris), Sherri McCoy (Mike) and Terri Hoff (David). Also survived by 11 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren. Robyn and Jerry Jones of LasVegas Nv were always a special part of mom and dad's lives.The Family would like to thank her friends and staff at the Hampshire and Terri's Care Home for their kindness and help these past years. Due to Ellen's wishes no service will be held.Arrangements were taken care of by Willson's Family Chapel in Atwater,CA.