February 12, 1933 - March 3, 2019

Orpha Caton, known by her grand and great grandkids as "Nana," passed away on March 3, 2019 at the glorious age of 86.

Orpha was a strong and talented woman who lived a full life. She wrote and published several volumes of poetry and three novels. She was an educated woman with both bachelor and master degrees. She was a passionate educator who taught Special Education for thirty years in Merced. When she retired, she moved to Oregon to homeschool two of her grandkids.

Orpha was also a talented artist. She loved music and was an active member in her church choir. She wrote many original songs in praise of her Lord and Savior. She was a painter and loved windmills and mountains. She drew and painted many portraits of the Pacific Northwest where she lived out the remainder of her life. She traveled throughout the U.S. and Europe and was filled with an endless amount of stories about her life.

She is survived by six siblings, two daughters, five grandkids, two great granddaughters, a massive extended family, and a community of friends and loved ones. We were all touched by her love, her smile, and her full, belly laugh. We loved her and she loved us.

