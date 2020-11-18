Oscar Eugene Johnson

April 5, 1936 - November 10, 2020

Atwater, California - Mr. Oscar Eugene Johnson passed away in his loving home on November 10, 2020 in Atwater, California at the age of 84. Oscar was born and lived most of his life in Merced. He owned his own butcher shop - Gene's Meats for many years and was a meat manager for other markets in the Merced area. He was a passionate and enthusiastic golfer throughout his life. During his life he recorded four hole in ones. He also loved playing cards with his family. He loved traveling with his favorite places to visit being Yosemite and Monterey.

He was married to Mrs. Carol (McKim) Johnson for 65 years. He is survived by his wife Carol, his daughter Kim (Ron Cuthriell) (Atwater, CA), Douglas (Linda) Johnson, (Carlsbad, CA), and David (Lynda) Johnson (Granite Hills, CA). He is survived by three brothers Clarence (Jonni), Mel (Judy), and Jim. He was preceded in death by his parents Sidney and Maude, brothers and sisters Sidney, Opal, Ava, Tom, Mabel, and Erma.

He is survived by seven grandchildren and four great grandchildren along with many cousins, nieces, and nephews.

Due to the Covid-19 restrictions, a celebration of life will be held at a future date.

Arrangements are under direction of Stratford Evans Merced Funeral Home, located at 1490 B Street, Merced California 95341. 209-722-4191





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store