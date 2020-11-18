1/1
April 5, 1936 - November 10, 2020
Atwater, California - Mr. Oscar Eugene Johnson passed away in his loving home on November 10, 2020 in Atwater, California at the age of 84. Oscar was born and lived most of his life in Merced. He owned his own butcher shop - Gene's Meats for many years and was a meat manager for other markets in the Merced area. He was a passionate and enthusiastic golfer throughout his life. During his life he recorded four hole in ones. He also loved playing cards with his family. He loved traveling with his favorite places to visit being Yosemite and Monterey.
He was married to Mrs. Carol (McKim) Johnson for 65 years. He is survived by his wife Carol, his daughter Kim (Ron Cuthriell) (Atwater, CA), Douglas (Linda) Johnson, (Carlsbad, CA), and David (Lynda) Johnson (Granite Hills, CA). He is survived by three brothers Clarence (Jonni), Mel (Judy), and Jim. He was preceded in death by his parents Sidney and Maude, brothers and sisters Sidney, Opal, Ava, Tom, Mabel, and Erma.
He is survived by seven grandchildren and four great grandchildren along with many cousins, nieces, and nephews.
Due to the Covid-19 restrictions, a celebration of life will be held at a future date.
Arrangements are under direction of Stratford Evans Merced Funeral Home, located at 1490 B Street, Merced California 95341. 209-722-4191


Published in Merced Sun Star on Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Stratford Evans Merced Funeral Home
1490 B Street
Merced, CA 95340
2097224191
November 18, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Stratford Evans Funeral Chapel
